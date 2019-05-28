Monday, May 27, 2019 | Last Update : 10:00 PM IST

India, Politics

Naveen Patnaik to take oath as Odisha CM on May 29; PM Modi invited

PTI
Published : May 27, 2019, 9:15 pm IST
Updated : May 27, 2019, 9:15 pm IST

Invitations have also been sent to leaders of different political parties in the state.

BJD President Naveen Patnaik (Photo: File)
 BJD President Naveen Patnaik (Photo: File)

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders of different political parties to his swearing-in ceremony scheduled to be held here on Wednesday, party sources said Monday.

Patnaik will take oath as the chief minister for the fifth time in a row at 10.30 am on Wednesday.

"A special message has been sent to Delhi to invite the Prime Minister for the swearing-in ceremony of the new government in Odisha," sources in the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) said.

Invitations have also been sent to leaders of different political parties in the state.

However, the invite to the prime minister is significant as Patnaik had during election campaign given an open invitation to Modi.

Patnaik at an election meeting at Basta under Balasore Lok Sabha constituency had invited Modi to his swearing-in, after Modi in a public meeting announced that he would again visit Odisha to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the next BJP government in the state.

Modi had also predicted that Patnaik's government will be out of power after the May 23 poll result announcement.

In his reply, Patnaik had said, "BJD has already secured a majority in the Assembly by the end of the third-phase of polling. I humbly invite him (Modi) to attend the oath-taking ceremony of the new BJD government."

Apart from the prime minister, the state government has also invited captains of industries, members of women self-help groups and others to the ceremony.

More than 5,000 people will attend Patnaik's swearing-in. The BJD supremo's elder sister Gita Mehta and other members of his family may also attend the function.

This time, Patnaik will take oath at the exhibition ground here. In earlier four occasions, he had taken oath at Raj Bhavan.

Director General of Police R P Sharma and other senior officers reviewed the security arrangements at the new venue.

Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal will administer the oath of office to Patnaik and his council of ministers.

The Patnaik-led BJD has secured 112 seats in the 147-member Odisha Assembly followed by BJP that won 23 seats and Congress with nine seats. An independent and CPI(M) won one seat each.

 

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analysis et al. Happy reading.

Tags: odisha, naveen parnaik
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar

Latest From India

Singh will soon visit Odisha and hold meetings with the party members in the state, it said. (Photo: File)

Kejriwal made Sanjay Singh AAP's state in-charge of Odisha, Rajasthan, UP, Bihar

The dissident in the RJD has been brewing since Lalu Yadav handed over reins of the party to his younger son Tejashwi Yadav after he was convicted and jailed in the fodder scam. (Photo: ANI/twitter)

RJD MLA asks Tejashwi Yadav to quit as Bihar opposition leader

The IMD advised people not to expose themselves directly to sunlight and take necessary precautions due to the heat wave. (Representational Image)

Telangana sizzles, Ramagundam hottest at 47.2 degrees Celsius

(Photo: File)

BIMSTEC leaders invited to attend PM Modi’s swearing in ceremony: MEA

MOST POPULAR

1

Nokia 3.2 review: With great display comes even greater battery

2

Mumbai's Western Railway embraces the ‘modern woman’ avatar

3

Saumitra Khan only Muslim from BJP, representation of community rises to 27 in LS

4

Apple iPhone 11 could be great for couples as it can increase ‘us’ time

5

Reports emerge of toilet paper shortage at Tesla; Elon Musk says its 'rubbish'

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMLife

The most stylish of the lot of Indian celebrities who graced the red carpet at Cannes this year.

Cannes Film Festival 2019: India’s most stylish

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 10.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities turn up for Cinema against AIDS benefit

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 9.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities stun on the red carpet

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 8.

Cannes Film Festival Day 8: Glitz and glam on a roll

A model is seen with peony design body paint and a hat made of peonies. (Photo: AP/Matt Dunham)

RHS Chelsea Flower Show: A celebration of horticultural excellence

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 7.

Cannes Film Festival Day 7: Celebs put on a display of dazzling dresses

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham