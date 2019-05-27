Monday, May 27, 2019 | Last Update : 01:56 PM IST

India, Politics

Kejriwal holds cabinet meeting to review development work

ANI
Published : May 27, 2019, 1:35 pm IST
Updated : May 27, 2019, 1:35 pm IST

Three of AAP's candidates lost their deposits getting less than 16.66 per cent votes.

Present in the meeting were senior cabinet colleagues like Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Minister Development, Labour & Employment, General Administration Gopal Rai and others. (Photo: ANI)
 Present in the meeting were senior cabinet colleagues like Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Minister Development, Labour & Employment, General Administration Gopal Rai and others. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday held a Cabinet meeting to review the ongoing developmental work in the national capital.

Present in the meeting were senior cabinet colleagues like Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Minister Development, Labour & Employment, General Administration Gopal Rai and others.

Kejriwal on Sunday motivated party workers and asked them not to get disheartened by their crushing defeat in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. He said "they should now look forward to the Delhi Assembly elections," which are slated to take place next year.

He urged the AAP volunteers to go to "people of Delhi and ask them if Delhi had elected a BJP state government four years ago, would schools have been transformed, would mohalla clinics have been made, would doorstep delivery be started?"

AAP got a massive jolt from the BJP and got decimated to zero in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections in Delhi. AAP, which is running the government in Delhi, slipped down to the third position with a vote share of a little over 18 per cent, while BJP got over 56 per cent and Congress over 22 per cent.

Three of AAP's candidates lost their deposits getting less than 16.66 per cent votes.

Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, arvind kejriwal, delhi, gopal rai, aap
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The 17th Lok Sabha's first session is likely to start from June 6 and go on till June 15, sources have said. (Photo: File)

First session of 17th Lok Sabha likely from June 6-15

In the state, the BJP also is believed to have the support of the two independents. If the BJP is able to lure away a few legislators, they may be in a position to say that the government has lost its majority. (Photo: File)

BJP’s landslide win bring up resuhffling discussions in K’taka cabinet

Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa (Photo: File)

'Rafale will be a gamechanger' says Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa

Modi won the Varanasi parliamentary seat by a margin 4,79,505 votes, defeating his nearest rival Shalini Yadav of the Samajwadi Party. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

'Elected as PM, but worker for you': PM Modi to BJP workers in Varanasi

MOST POPULAR

1

Japanese man dies in flight after consuming 246 cocaine packets

2

In Pics: Shibani Dandekar sweat it out to match up beau Farhan Akhtar's boxing skills

3

Surprise! Full-screen Touch ID on Apple’s iPhone coming 2020

4

Trump becomes first foreign leader to meet Japan's new Emperor

5

Try out these special Disney, Pixar wallpapers for Samsung Galaxy S10

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham