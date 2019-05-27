Jharkhand, Punjab, Assam Cong chief offers to resign after defeat in LS polls

The Congress party fared poorly in the Lok Sabha polls across the country, managing to win only 52 seats.

Ranchi: Taking the moral responsibility for poor performance of Congress party in national elections, chiefs of four other states also resigned from their post.

UP party chief Raj Babbar, Assam unit chief Ripun Bora and Ashok Chavan of Maharashtra also offered to quit.

Earlier, Congress chief in Jharkhand, Ajoy Kumar and Punjab Congress Chief Sunil Jakhar offered to resign on Monday.

After the Lok Sabha poll debacle, Congress president Rahul Gandhi also offered to resign from his post during the meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), which was declined by the party on Saturday.

The state unit presidents of the Congress in Odisha, Assam, and Madhya Pradesh have also submitted their resignations to the Congress president following the party's debacle in the LS polls in their respective state.

Out of the total 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand, the Congress managed to win one, while the BJP and its regional ally All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) bagged 12 of them. One seat went to the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), a coalition partner of the Congress party.

