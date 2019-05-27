Monday, May 27, 2019 | Last Update : 03:35 PM IST

India, Politics

Jharkhand, Punjab, Assam Cong chief offers to resign after defeat in LS polls

ANI
Published : May 27, 2019, 2:21 pm IST
Updated : May 27, 2019, 3:10 pm IST

The Congress party fared poorly in the Lok Sabha polls across the country, managing to win only 52 seats.

Jakhar proposed the resignation in wake of defeat from Gurdaspur while Ajoy's offered after the party could manage to win only one seat in the state in the recently held Lok Sabha polls. (Photo: ANI)
 Jakhar proposed the resignation in wake of defeat from Gurdaspur while Ajoy's offered after the party could manage to win only one seat in the state in the recently held Lok Sabha polls. (Photo: ANI)

Ranchi: Taking the moral responsibility for poor performance of Congress party in national elections, chiefs of four other states also resigned from their post.

UP party chief Raj Babbar, Assam unit chief Ripun Bora and Ashok Chavan of Maharashtra also offered to quit.

Earlier, Congress chief in Jharkhand, Ajoy Kumar and Punjab Congress Chief Sunil Jakhar offered to resign on Monday.

Jakhar proposed the resignation in wake of defeat from Gurdaspur while Ajoy's offered after the party could manage to win only one seat in the state in the recently held Lok Sabha polls.

Jakhar proposed the resignation in wake of defeat from Gurdaspur while Ajoy's offered after the party could manage to win only one seat in the state in the recently held Lok Sabha polls.

The Congress party fared poorly in the Lok Sabha polls across the country, managing to win only 52 seats across the country.

After the Lok Sabha poll debacle, Congress president Rahul Gandhi also offered to resign from his post during the meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), which was declined by the party on Saturday.

The state unit presidents of the Congress in Odisha, Assam, and Madhya Pradesh have also submitted their resignations to the Congress president following the party's debacle in the LS polls in their respective state.

Out of the total 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand, the Congress managed to win one, while the BJP and its regional ally All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) bagged 12 of them. One seat went to the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), a coalition partner of the Congress party.

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analyses etc all. Happy reading.

Tags: ajoy kumar, sunil jakhar, 2019 lok sabha elections
Location: India, Jharkhand, Ranchi

Latest From India

RJD spokesman Mritunjay Tiwari said the results have given the party

Lalu Yadav, gives up lunch after NDA defeats RJD in LS polls

Photo: Representational image

4-year old raped during parent-teacher meet in Punjab

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: File)

Heat of PM Modi's roadshow forced few to migrate: Yogi jibes at Rahul

The ponzi scheme scam was over Rs 2,500 crore by the Saradha group of companies, which had duped lakhs of customers promising higher rates of returns on their investment. (Photo: PTI)

Rajeev Kumar skips CBI summons, sends letter seeking more time

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple iPhone 11 could be great for couples as it can increase ‘us’ time

2

Reports emerge of toilet paper shortage at Tesla; Elon Musk says its 'rubbish'

3

Sachin passes his dad's advice to his son

4

Japanese man dies in flight after consuming 246 cocaine packets

5

In Pics: Shibani Dandekar trains hard to match up beau Farhan Akhtar's boxing skills

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMLife

The most stylish of the lot of Indian celebrities who graced the red carpet at Cannes this year.

Cannes Film Festival 2019: India’s most stylish

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 10.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities turn up for Cinema against AIDS benefit

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 9.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities stun on the red carpet

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 8.

Cannes Film Festival Day 8: Glitz and glam on a roll

A model is seen with peony design body paint and a hat made of peonies. (Photo: AP/Matt Dunham)

RHS Chelsea Flower Show: A celebration of horticultural excellence

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 7.

Cannes Film Festival Day 7: Celebs put on a display of dazzling dresses

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham