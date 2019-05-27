Monday, May 27, 2019 | Last Update : 01:55 PM IST

India, Politics

Clouds do prevent radars from detecting accurately: Air Marshal Raghunath Nambiar

ANI
Published : May 27, 2019, 12:58 pm IST
Updated : May 27, 2019, 12:58 pm IST

The officer was asked to react on Army Chief General Rawat's remarks on Sunday in Kerala where he had defended PM's comments in this regard.

Commanding-in-Chief, Western Air Command, Raghunath Nambiar. (Photo: ANI)
 Commanding-in-Chief, Western Air Command, Raghunath Nambiar. (Photo: ANI)

Bhatinda: A top Indian Air Force official on Monday defended Prime Minister's Narendra Modi recent assertion that a rainy day was a better pick for Balakot strikes as the clouds could help fighter jets evade detection by Pakistani radars during the operation, by saying "very strong clouds and very strong convective conditions in clouds prevent the radar from detecting very accurately".

Modi made the remarks in a recent TV interview.

"That is true up to some effect that very strong clouds and very strong convective conditions in clouds prevent the radar from detecting very accurately", said Commanding-in-Chief, Western Air Command, Raghunath Nambiar while talking to ANI.

The officer was asked to react on Army Chief General Bipin Rawat's remarks on Sunday in Kerala where he had defended Prime Minister's comments in this regard.

"There are various kinds of radars working with different technologies. Some have the capacity to see through, some don't have the capacity to see through. Some kinds of radar cannot see through clouds because of the manner in which it is operating. Sometimes we can, sometimes we can't," Rawat had reportedly said.

"The weather suddenly turned bad, there were clouds... heavy rain. There was a doubt about whether we can go in the clouds. During a review (of the Balakot plan), by and large, the opinion of experts was - what if we change the date. I had two issues in mind. One was secrecy, second, I said I am not someone who knows the science. I said there is so much cloud and rain. There is a benefit. I have raw wisdom, the clouds can benefit us too. We can escape the radar. Everyone was confused. Ultimately I said there are clouds... let's proceed," the Prime Minister had stated in an interview during election campaigning.

Twelve Mirage 2000s had crossed over to Pakistan on February and attacked a JeM terrorist training camp in Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to avenge the deadly Pulwama attack in which 44 CRPF personnel were killed.

A squadron of MiG-21 aircraft led by Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa on Monday flew in the Missing Man formation to pay tribute to Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja who was killed in action in Operation Safed Sadar during the Kargil war. Air Marshal R Nambiar also took part in the exercise being held in the honour of the Kargil War martyr at the Indian Air Force base in Bhisiana.

Tags: narendra modi, indian air force, clouds, radar, balakot, air strike
Location: India, Punjab, Bhatinda (Bathinda)

Latest From India

The 17th Lok Sabha's first session is likely to start from June 6 and go on till June 15, sources have said. (Photo: File)

First session of 17th Lok Sabha likely from June 6-15

In the state, the BJP also is believed to have the support of the two independents. If the BJP is able to lure away a few legislators, they may be in a position to say that the government has lost its majority. (Photo: File)

BJP’s landslide win bring up resuhffling discussions in K’taka cabinet

Present in the meeting were senior cabinet colleagues like Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Minister Development, Labour & Employment, General Administration Gopal Rai and others. (Photo: ANI)

Kejriwal holds cabinet meeting to review development work

Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa (Photo: File)

'Rafale will be a gamechanger' says Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa

MOST POPULAR

1

Japanese man dies in flight after consuming 246 cocaine packets

2

In Pics: Shibani Dandekar sweat it out to match up beau Farhan Akhtar's boxing skills

3

Surprise! Full-screen Touch ID on Apple’s iPhone coming 2020

4

Trump becomes first foreign leader to meet Japan's new Emperor

5

Try out these special Disney, Pixar wallpapers for Samsung Galaxy S10

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham