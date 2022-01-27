Thursday, Jan 27, 2022 | Last Update : 08:43 AM IST

  India   Politics  27 Jan 2022  R.P.N Singh exit may trigger exodus from Congress
India, Politics

R.P.N Singh exit may trigger exodus from Congress

THE ASIAN AGE. | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Jan 27, 2022, 7:36 am IST
Updated : Jan 27, 2022, 7:36 am IST

Singh's exit motivates leaders to look for other options

Former Union minister R.P.N Singh joins BJP (ANI)
 Former Union minister R.P.N Singh joins BJP (ANI)

New Delhi: The problems for the Congress party have just begun after the exit of its leader from Uttar Pradesh R.P.N. Singh, who has joined the BJP. The inability of the Congress to stop the exodus of its leaders from a poll-bound state has not only disheartened the cadres but has also motivated its leaders to look for greener pastures for themselves.

Mr Singh belonging to a Congress family worked his way up in the Congress hierarchy after the untimely brutal murder of his father C.P.N. Singh, who was a Union minister of state for defence in the Indira Gandhi Cabinet and was shot dead by his cousin during the 1989 poll campaign. Starting as the Youth Congress president in Uttar Pradesh to a two-term MLA, one-term MP and Union minister, he was currently the incharge of Jharkhand state. He was credited for forging the Congress’ alliance with Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) in the state and forming the government there.

 

Insiders claim that Mr Singh was isolated in the Uttar Pradesh scheme of things of the Congress and was unable to see a future for himself and his party. The leaders and staff close to the general secretary incharge, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, were not favourably inclined towards him. In the entire campaign that was crafted in Uttar Pradesh, there was no role for him. Be it the Lakhimpur Kheri incident last year or the Hathras rape case earlier, his services were not sought by the party. The Congress powers chose to keep Mr Singh out of the equation. In the run up to the elections also, he was not consulted. Perhaps his opinion was taken only on the Padrauna Assembly seat out of his parliamentary constituency of Kushinagar. The manifesto committee, the candidate selection committee and the core committee did not have a place for Mr Singh. Just two days before his exit, he was made a star campaigner along with 25 others.

 

The desperation in the party leaders from Uttar Pradesh is very much visible. In the last six months, several leaders have quit the party. They include Jitin Prasada, Harindra Malik and his son Pankaj Malik, Imran Masood, Supriya Aaron, sitting Bareilly MLA, and her husband Praveen Singh Aaron, who is a former Lok Sabha MP. All of them claim that the future of the party is not bright in the state

There is a strong buzz that some other leaders may also shift base before the polls. Sources say that the state unit president Ajay Kumar Lallu may also jump ship, a claim that has been strongly denied so far. However, Mr Lallu was conspicuous by his absence on the occasion of the manifesto release. He had later said that he couldn’t make it to the event owing to the foggy conditions and low visibility on roads.

 

The coming weeks for the party are going to be crucial. It has to try and get a respectable total in the home state of the party high command. Also, it has to ensure that the desertions that are happening at an alarming rate are arrested at the earliest. This trend not only makes for bad optics but also disheartens the ordinary Congress worker.  

Tags: rpn singh, uttar pradesh elections, 2022 assembly elections
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

PM Modi to address virtual Central Asia meet today

A municipal corporation worker shows vials of COVID-19 vaccine before administering to beneficiaries, at a KMC health centre in Kolkata. (Photo:PTI)

Two COVID vaccines may cost Rs. 275 after market nod

Indian Armed Forces' 'Akash' missile system during the Republic Day Parade 2022, at Rajpath in New Delhi, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

Republic Day: Military might and cultural scenery on show

Google CEO Sundar Pichai. (Photo: AP/File)

Mumbai Police books Google CEO Sundar Pichai, others for Copyright Act violation

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham