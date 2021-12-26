Sunday, Dec 26, 2021 | Last Update : 07:03 PM IST

  India   Politics  26 Dec 2021  Dhankhar taunts WB minister: Make CM the Governor also; attacks Assembly Speaker
India, Politics

Dhankhar taunts WB minister: Make CM the Governor also; attacks Assembly Speaker

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Dec 26, 2021, 6:22 pm IST
Updated : Dec 26, 2021, 6:22 pm IST

You better make the CM the governor while appointing her as the chancellor, West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (PTI file photo)
 West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (PTI file photo)

Kolkata: West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar sarcastically suggested state education minister Bratya Basu on Sunday to make chief minister Mamata Banerjee also the governor of the state in his plan to bring the Trinamul Congress supremo atop the universities.

Mr Dhankhar expressed his anguish and disgust days after Mr Basu threatened to replace him with the CM as the Chancellor of all the universities in the state for his alleged obstructions and interference in the matters of the education department.

 

The Governor also came down heavily on Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee in wake of his complaint to President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi against his interference in the legislative matters. Mr Dhankhar warned Mr Banerjee to respect his post and know his role.

Targeting Mr Basu, Mr Dhankhar, who is in Darjeeling on a year-end tour, said, "I was very much astonished to see the education minister, who was supposed to consult with me, talking about making the CM the chancellor. You better make the CM the governor while appointing her as the chancellor. Only then you will perhaps get peace. This behavior is incorrect."

On Mr Banerjee, the governor observed, "The Assembly Speaker should maintain the dignity of his chair. He is not aware of his rights and responsibilities both. I visited the assembly twice and delivered my address to the House according to the Constitution. But on both occasions, the Emergency came to mind because my speech was blacked out."

 

He added, "Before that, when I went to visit the assembly for the first time and collect information, it was kept under lock and key. None of the queries, which were sent to the Assembly to gather information, has been responded to till date. Such conduct of the Speaker can not be countenanced."

Condemning Mr Dhankhar's attack on Mr Banerjee, senior TMC MP Sougata Roy claimed, "It is indecency. The governor's chair is not an elected post. The governor is a nominated representative of the Centre. He is crossing his limits. Mr Banerjee is an elected member and speaker of the House. Mr Dhankhar earlier insulted him by appointing the deputy speaker in his place to give oath to the newly elected MLAs. This was an injustice. Mr Banerjee is a thorough gentleman. People of Bengal will give their reply to Mr Dhankhar for insulting the assembly speaker."

 

Tags: west bengal, jagdeep dhankhar, trinamul congress
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

Ashes of farmers killed during protest against farm laws are kept on table during a protest in solidarity with farmers in Mumbai. (Photo: AP/File)

Centre has no plan to introduce farm laws again: Narendra Singh Tomar

A health worker prepares a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo: AP)

Govt decision on Covid vaccination for children 'unscientific': AIIMS epidemiologist

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (PTI Photo)

UP Govt to construct houses for poor on land freed from mafias: Yogi Adityanath

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana. (PTI photo)

'Judges appointing judges' a propagated myth: CJI Ramana

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham