Dhankhar taunts WB minister: Make CM the Governor also; attacks Assembly Speaker

You better make the CM the governor while appointing her as the chancellor, West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said

Kolkata: West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar sarcastically suggested state education minister Bratya Basu on Sunday to make chief minister Mamata Banerjee also the governor of the state in his plan to bring the Trinamul Congress supremo atop the universities.

Mr Dhankhar expressed his anguish and disgust days after Mr Basu threatened to replace him with the CM as the Chancellor of all the universities in the state for his alleged obstructions and interference in the matters of the education department.

The Governor also came down heavily on Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee in wake of his complaint to President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi against his interference in the legislative matters. Mr Dhankhar warned Mr Banerjee to respect his post and know his role.

Targeting Mr Basu, Mr Dhankhar, who is in Darjeeling on a year-end tour, said, "I was very much astonished to see the education minister, who was supposed to consult with me, talking about making the CM the chancellor. You better make the CM the governor while appointing her as the chancellor. Only then you will perhaps get peace. This behavior is incorrect."

On Mr Banerjee, the governor observed, "The Assembly Speaker should maintain the dignity of his chair. He is not aware of his rights and responsibilities both. I visited the assembly twice and delivered my address to the House according to the Constitution. But on both occasions, the Emergency came to mind because my speech was blacked out."

He added, "Before that, when I went to visit the assembly for the first time and collect information, it was kept under lock and key. None of the queries, which were sent to the Assembly to gather information, has been responded to till date. Such conduct of the Speaker can not be countenanced."

Condemning Mr Dhankhar's attack on Mr Banerjee, senior TMC MP Sougata Roy claimed, "It is indecency. The governor's chair is not an elected post. The governor is a nominated representative of the Centre. He is crossing his limits. Mr Banerjee is an elected member and speaker of the House. Mr Dhankhar earlier insulted him by appointing the deputy speaker in his place to give oath to the newly elected MLAs. This was an injustice. Mr Banerjee is a thorough gentleman. People of Bengal will give their reply to Mr Dhankhar for insulting the assembly speaker."