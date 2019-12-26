Friday, Dec 27, 2019 | Last Update : 08:48 AM IST

India, Politics

'Deal done at Gurgaon mall': After quitting, JJP VP reveals details on Haryana alliance

ANI
Published : Dec 26, 2019, 12:35 pm IST
Updated : Dec 26, 2019, 12:41 pm IST

However, VP clarified that he has not left the party. He siad, 'I will leave the party the day I cease to become an MLA.'

"I have resigned from the post of party vice president," Gautam, who is also a legislator, told reporters here. (Photo: ANI)
 "I have resigned from the post of party vice president," Gautam, who is also a legislator, told reporters here. (Photo: ANI)

Hisar: In a setback to Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, the vice president of his Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), Ram Kumar Gautam, on Wednesday resigned from his post as he was miffed with the party's functioning.

"I have resigned from the post of party vice president," Gautam, who is also a legislator, told reporters here.

However, he clarified that he has not left the party. "I will leave the party the day I cease to become an MLA," he asserted.

"I am not hurt that I was not made minister, but hurt that I got to know later that the alliance was sealed in a meeting at a Gurgaon Mall," he said in an apparent reference to the JJP-BJP alliance.

Gautam said that Chautala was holding 11 Cabinet portfolios which could have been distributed among party MLAs, adding that he should not forget that he became deputy chief minister with the support of his party legislators.

Gautam had defeated Captain Abhimanyu, a minister in the previous BJP government, from Narnod Assembly constituency.

"Dushyant Chautala wants to become the tallest Jat leader by following the elders of his family. I have the support of 36 castes. He would have progressed had he made me a minister," the disgruntled leader said.

"He is sitting on 11 ministries. Where shall other MLAs go?" Gautam asked.

According to the official state government website, ten departments are listed against Chautala's name, including Excise & Taxation and Industries & Commerce, among others.

In the elections, BJP had bagged 40 seats in the 90-member Haryana assembly, while the Congress bagged 31. After hectic parleys, the BJP had entered an alliance with Chautala's newly-formed party which had 10 seats.

Tags: jjp, bjp, dushyant chautala, ram kumar gautam
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

The Madhya Pradesh government has released a “Sire-Directory”, literally a compilation of matrimonial profiles of high quality indigenous bulls of the state, to enable the dairy cattle owners in sire-selection to ensure genetic improvement of their bovine breeds. (Photo: Pixabay)

In bovine ‘matrimonial ad’, bulls flaunt genetic ‘superiority’

Pradeep Majhi

Ready to take up arms: Congress leader

Doordarshan journalist Achyutanand Sahu

Five Naxals involved in scribe’s killing surrender

Akhil Gogoi

RTI activist’s office, house raided

MOST POPULAR

1

No previous govt thought about people living in Delhi's unauthorised colonies: Amit Shah

2

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

3

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

4

To combat air pollution, ‘Oxygen Parlour’ opened at Nashik railway station

5

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham