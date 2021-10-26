Tuesday, Oct 26, 2021 | Last Update : 08:42 PM IST

  India   Politics  26 Oct 2021  Didi offers 'permanent solution' for Darjeeling to stay with Bengal
India, Politics

Didi offers 'permanent solution' for Darjeeling to stay with Bengal

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Oct 26, 2021, 7:50 pm IST
Updated : Oct 26, 2021, 7:50 pm IST

The CM also called for an eco-friendly infrastructure in the hills in wake of multiple landslides due to a heavy rainfall recently

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI photo)
 West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI photo)

Kolkata: To foil the plan of the BJP at the Centre on a separate statehood of Gorkhaland, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday proposed to make a "permanent solution" for Darjeeling  to keep the hills, Dooars and Terai region in North Bengal intact with the state.

Her offer came amid a tripartite talk initiated by union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on October 12 with the state government and various political parties including elected representatives of the BJP to sort out the issues of the Gorkhas.

 

The Trinamul Congress supremo, who is touring North Bengal, also expressed her anguish during her government's administrative review meeting of two districts, Darjeeling and Kalimpong, at Kurseong on the victory of the BJP at Darjeeling seat in the last three Lok Sabha Election with the promise of a separate statehood for the hills which, according to her, is unheard of in Himachal Pradesh.

Without taking the name of BJP, Ms Banerjee said, "Some political parties surface before the election with a promise to turn Darjeeling into a state but disappear later. Every time an MP belonging to them is getting elected here. Except one MLA, rest is ours. Their actual motto is to keep you divided. Now I ask you to give me a plan on how to reach a permanent solution. I will help you to keep Darjeeling with Bengal. Give me a chance. I will make a permanent solution for you."

 

She added, "I am ready to offer assistance so that your children can establish themselves. There are a lot of scopes. But a movement every ten years vandalises everything in the hills, forcing people not to visit here in fear. Such things do not happen in Himachal Pradesh. A government alone can not usher development in the hills. In Uttarakhand, BJP and many other parties exist. Still scores of people die there in natural disasters."

Ms Banerjee suggested a committee be set up to formulate the "plan" for a "permanent solution" for the hills. Anit Thapa, who recently launched a separate political outfit, Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha, after leaving Gorkha Janmukti Morcha and who was also present at the government meeting, will be a member of the panel along with two other hill leaders, Roshan Giri and Amar Singh Rai and TMC leader Goutam Deb.

 

The CM also called for an eco-friendly infrastructure in the hills in wake of multiple landslides due to a heavy rainfall recently.

Tags: mamata banerjee, west bengal, gorkhaland, darjeeling
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

Indian Navy's MiG 29K jets, the Royal Navy's F-35B aircraft and Indian Air Force's SU-30 and Jaguar fighters were among the key assets deployed for the exercise, the officials said. (Twitter)

India, UK conduct mega tri-services wargame in Arabian Sea

Indian Youth Congress (IYC) activists during a protest against the recent price hike of fuel, diesel and the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder near India's petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri's home, in New Delhi. (PTI)

Amid rising fuel prices, Centre holds talks with Gulf countries, Russia

Live telecast of the T20 cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan. (Representational Image/AFP)

College students, staff booked under UAPA for celebrating Pakistan's cricket match victory

Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

Gujarat court asks Rahul Gandhi to appear on Oct 29 in defamation case

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

2

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

3

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

4

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

5

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham