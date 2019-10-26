TDP MLA who may join YSRCP meets Jagan Mohan Reddy

The meeting comes at a time when speculations are rife that he will join Reddy's YSRCP.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his residence on Friday evening. (Photo: ANI)

Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his residence on Friday evening.

Vamsi was accompanied by Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) and Transport and I&PR Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani).

Earlier on Friday, the TDP MLA had also met BJP MP YS Chowdary.