Saturday, Oct 26, 2019 | Last Update : 11:03 AM IST

India, Politics

Sharad Pawar backs Sena's 50:50 demand, says 'nothing wrong in that'

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Oct 26, 2019, 9:02 am IST
Updated : Oct 26, 2019, 9:02 am IST

Thackeray on Thursday demanded the BJP honour the 50:50 agreement made during his meeting with Shah earlier this year.

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Friday said there is nothing wrong with Shiv Sena’s demand of 50:50 formula in the alliance in Maharashtra as Uddhav Thackeray's party has the experience of running the state government. (Photo: File)
 Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Friday said there is nothing wrong with Shiv Sena’s demand of 50:50 formula in the alliance in Maharashtra as Uddhav Thackeray's party has the experience of running the state government. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Friday said there is nothing wrong with Shiv Sena’s demand of 50:50 formula in the alliance in Maharashtra as Uddhav Thackeray's party has the experience of running the state government.

Pawar is being credited for stopping the BJP-Shiv Sena juggernaut from achieving its goal of 220 seats in Maharashtra. The BJP's tally has come down from 122 in the 2014 polls to 105 seats, prompting Thackeray to remind party Chief Amit Shah of his "50:50" promise.

"In the 1990s also, there was a 50-50 formula for the Shiv Sena and the BJP. So they have past experience (in running the government). So the Sena can insist, nothing wrong in that," Pawar said in an interview with NDTV.

Shiv Sena's Manohar Joshi was the Maharashtra Chief Minister from 1995-1999.

The Congress-NCP alliance has won 102 seats in Maharashtra despite Congress chief Sonia Gandhi not addressing a rally in the state.

"Congress's local leaders worked with the NCP. There was perfect coordination. Yes Mrs Gandhi didn't come because of her health but Rahul Gandhi came. I am a local here so I had to take the initiative," defending his ally, Pawar was quoted by NDTV.

Talking about the odds his party was facing going into the state elections, he said, "Yes, we were facing a lot of problems - means of resources, funding communication. The other side was pouring money like anything."

On Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's controversial jibe over the exodus of leaders from the NCP, Pawar said he is not fully mature. Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attacks were not good, he said.

"I don't think the CM is fully mature and he understands... So I don't mind when he commented against me. But comments made by the PM (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) and the Home Minister (Amit Shah) were not good," he said.

"I was given Padma Vibhushan, the second highest honour (in India). If there are so many problems in me, why give me the award?" he added.

Pawar, who had offered support to the BJP in 2014 before its tiff with the Sena was resolved, said there was no question of going with the Shiv Sena. "They will not approach us as they have an understanding with the BJP," he said.

Thackeray on Thursday demanded the BJP honour the 50:50 agreement made during his meeting with Shah earlier this year. "Sena contested less seats on BJP's request; we can't be so accommodating always," he had said.

Tags: maharashtra assembly elections 2019, bjp, ncp, shiv sena, sharad pawar, uddhav thackeray
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

Slamming the Maharashtra BJP's proposal to seek Bharat Ratna for Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, said today that Savarkar was the

Court didn't pronounce Savarkar innocent: Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his residence on Friday evening. (Photo: ANI)

TDP MLA who may join YSRCP meets Jagan Mohan Reddy

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday attacked BJP for hobnobbing with Independent MLA-elect Gopal Kanda who is accused in a suicide case, to form government in Haryana. (Photo: File)

Priyanka attacks BJP for hobnobbing with Gopal Kanda accused in suicide case

Earlier in the day, Surjewala accused the saffron party of using allurements of money and power to get a majority and said a government formed through such means would be

Dushyant Chautala's party 'were, will always be BJP's B-Team': Cong

MOST POPULAR

1

Jays x-Five review: Astonishingly cheap

2

Hundreds in Australia flock to climb Uluru, giant monolith, for last time

3

Painting of PM, Mahatma Gandhi receives highest bid at mementos e-auction

4

Watch: Snake eating another snake gets stung by wasp

5

Radical new Apple leak poses major threat to iPhone 11

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham