Inquired about his welfare, it's unfair: Cong leaders after meeting Shivakumar at Tihar jail

The two leaders were accompanied to the Tihar Jail, where Shivakumar is lodged, by the party's state unit member D K Suresh.

The ED had in September last year registered the money laundering case against Shivakumar and a few others.

New Delhi: Senior Congress leaders Ahmed Patel and Anand Sharma on Thursday met party leader from Karnataka D K Shivakumar who is currently in the judicial custody in a money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate.

''We inquired about his welfare, we strongly feel that what is being done to him is unfair. There is issue of his personal liberty, his health & fundamental rights. We hope the Court does justice,'' Anand Sharma, Congress leader said after meeting DK Shivakumar in Tihar Jail.

A special court on Wednesday dismissed the bail application of Shivakumar.

The ED had in September last year registered the money laundering case against Shivakumar and a few others.

The case was based on a charge sheet filed by the Income Tax (I-T) Department on charges of alleged tax evasion and unaccounted transactions worth crores.