Rajya Sabha bypolls on Oct 16 to fill vacancies of Jaitley, Jethmalani

The Election Commission said the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is October 9.

The term of Jethmalani, who was elected from Bihar as an RJD representative, was valid till July 7, 2022. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Election Commission of India on Thursday announced October 16 as the bypoll date to fill two vacant seats of Rajya Sabha.

The seat fell vacant, after the death of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and senior Supreme Court lawyer and former Union Minister Ram Jethmalani.

While Jaitley (BJP) represented Uttar Pradesh, Jethmalani (RJD) represented Bihar in the Upper House.

Counting of votes will take place on October 16.

The poll panel in a notification said: "There are two casual vacancies each from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar following the deaths of Jaitley on August 24 and Jethmalani on September 9, as reported by IANS.

The EC said that the notification for the bypolls of the two seats will be issued on September 27, while the last date for filing nominations is October 4. Scrutiny of the nomination papers will take place on October 5, as reported by IANS.

Jaitley passed away last month. His term was valid till April 2, 2024.

The term of Jethmalani, who was elected from Bihar as an RJD representative, was valid till July 7, 2022.

Bihar has 243 MLAs while Uttar Pradesh has 404.

