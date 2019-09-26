Thursday, Sep 26, 2019 | Last Update : 02:11 PM IST

India, Politics

'Nothing but political vendetta', says Karti after meeting P Chidambaram at Tihar

ANI
Published : Sep 26, 2019, 1:33 pm IST
Updated : Sep 26, 2019, 1:33 pm IST

A Delhi court on Thursday extended Chidambaram's judicial custody till October 3 in a corruption case filed by the CBI.

Adding further, Karti stated that such events were creating a very toxic and negative atmosphere for the polity of the country. (Photo: ANI)
 Adding further, Karti stated that such events were creating a very toxic and negative atmosphere for the polity of the country. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Karti Chidambaram, son of former finance minister P Chidambaram met with his father in Tihar jail on Thursday and reiterated his accusation of political vendetta being the reason behind his father's imprisonment.

Following his meeting with his father, Karti lashed out on the Central government while addressing the media outside the jail premises.

Blaming the NDA government, for targeting the opposition leaders, Karti said, "We have repeatedly said it's nothing but vendetta politic. My father and Shivakumar are not undergoing any trial, they have not been found guilty by any court. Only under the pretext of investigation, they are being held in judicial custody."

Adding further, he stated that such events were creating a very toxic and negative atmosphere for the polity of the country.

He alleged that the government is marking off strong congress leaders with selectively bogus cases.

"The government is targeting those leaders who are articulate and vehemently oppose this government. They are after the leaders who are crucial to the infrastructure of Congress, selectively with bogus cases", he added.

A Delhi court on Thursday extended Chidambaram's judicial custody till October 3 in a corruption case filed by the CBI.

Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI on August 21. At present, he is in judicial custody in Tihar Jail.

He is facing a probe by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for alleged irregularities in granting the clearance to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007.

Tags: karti chidambaram, p chidambaram, tihar jail, inx media, ed
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The ED had in September last year registered the money laundering case against Shivakumar and a few others. (Photo: File)

Inquired about his welfare, it's unfair: Cong leaders after meeting Shivakumar at Tihar jail

More details awaited. (Photo: ANI)

BJP protests outside Kejriwal's residence over his NRC dig at Manoj Tiwari

Addressing the media jointly with his Tamil Nadu counterpart, Vijayan said, “The Parambikulam-Aliyar agreement is 60 years old and we have decided to review it.'(Photo: File)

Kerala, Tamil Nadu agree to review 60-year-old Parambikulam-Aliyar water agreement

The Muslim parties on Thursday took a U-turn on questioning the authorship of the 2003 report of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and apologised to the Supreme Court for wasting it's time in the Ayodhya land dispute case. (Photo: File)

Muslim parties apologise in SC for questioning 2003 ASI report in Ayodhya land dispute case

MOST POPULAR

1

Couple from Mathura set car ablaze, fire shots in the air to ‘announce their marriage’

2

Apple AirPods alternatives cost under Rs 5,000

3

Call of Duty Mobile: Can your smartphone run it?

4

Beijing opens glitzy starfish-shaped ahead of China's 70th anniversary

5

Apple accidently reveals unknown iPhone 11 feature

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Vaani Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput and others were spotted in Mumbai in their respective stylish appearance. So let's get starstruck with these pics. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Starstruck: Hrithik, Priyanka, Tiger, Vaani & others step out in style

Salman Khan's much-awaited show, Bigg Boss 13 is all set to premiere on September 29, 2019. On Monday, the actor along with Ameesha Patel and other stars launch Bigg Boss 13 at Mumbai Metro yard in Andheri. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bigg Boss 13: Salman, Ameesha make launch event memorable; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Vicky Kaushal, Tanushree Dutta, Emraan Hashmi, Genelia Deshmukh and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Hrithik, Priyanka, Tanushree and others spotted in Mumbai

The 20th edition of International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) has finally taken place on Wednesday night. The biggest award night of Bollywood was attended by many celebs like Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Vicky Kaushal, Malavika Mohanan, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA 2019: Salman, Alia, Ranveer-Deepika & others dazzle on green carpet

On Monday, Bollywood stars like Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Radhika Apte, Radhika Madan, Arjun Rampal and others dazzled on the green carpet of pre-IIFA event, IIFA Rocks in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA Rocks: Vicky, Katrina, Radhika & others dazzle on green carpet

Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen is right now madly in love with handsome hunk and model Rohman Shawl. The 43-year-old actor has been dating 28-year-old Rohman for a quite a long time. The duo has always been sharing their cosy yet romantic pictures on Instagram and giving relationship goals. (Photos: Instagram)

Sushmita Sen & beau Rohman Shawl's cosy pics set out relationship goals

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham