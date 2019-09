Kejriwal had on Wednesday said Tiwari would have to leave Delhi if the NRC was implemented.

New Delhi: Members of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday protested outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his remarks mocking BJP’s Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari.

Kejriwal had on Wednesday said Tiwari would have to leave Delhi if the National Register of Citizens (NRC) was implemented. The BJP said it was an insult to people from the Hindi belt, reported News18.