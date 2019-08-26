Monday, Aug 26, 2019 | Last Update : 10:10 AM IST

India, Politics

Manmohan Singh's SPG cover security withdrawn, Z+ security continues

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 26, 2019, 10:08 am IST
Updated : Aug 26, 2019, 10:08 am IST

SPG is given to former prime ministers and their families based on threat perception.

 The Narendra Modi-led government on Monday withdrew the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's top Special Protection Group (SPG) security. He will have Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) cover, the home ministry has decided. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi-led government on Monday withdrew the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's top Special Protection Group (SPG) security. He will have Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) cover, the home ministry has decided.

"The current security cover review is a periodical and professional exercise based on threat perception that is purely based on professional assessment by security agencies. Dr Manmohan Singh continues to have a Z+ security cover," said MHA.

According to sources, Manmohan Singh's security has been reassessed as part of an annual exercise to review SPG cover, which is given to the country's most protected politicians, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her children Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi.

Similar security was also withdrawn from former prime ministers H D Deve Gowda and V P Singh.

SPG is given to former prime ministers and their families based on threat perception.

Manmohan Singh's daughters had already relinquished their SPG cover, similarly former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's foster daughter had done.

Tags: narendra modi, indian government, crpf, sgp, z+ security cover
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

