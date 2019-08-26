Monday, Aug 26, 2019 | Last Update : 02:48 AM IST

Kerala Congress leaders slam Tharoor for praising PM

Published : Aug 26, 2019
Updated : Aug 26, 2019, 2:33 am IST

No need to glorify Modi, say state leaders.

Alapuzha/Thiruvananthapuram: Shashi Tharoor came under criticism from senior party colleagues in Kerala on Sunday for his comments that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be praised for doing the right things but the Congress MP remained unfazed, saying there was nothing wrong in his stand.

Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly Ramesh Chennithala said the “wrong doings” of the Modi government cannot be “ignored”, while state Congress president Mul-lapally Ramachandran said Mr Tharoor’s statement was “unfortunate” and that he would speak to him.

They were reacting to views of Mr Tharoor, the Thiruvananthapuram MP, that praising the Prime Minister for doing the right things would lend credibility to the Opposition’s criticism.

Mr Tharoor and his colleague Abishek Singhvi had last week supported party leader Jairam Ramesh who has said that not recognising Modi’s work and “demonising” him all the time was not going to help.

Replying to questions from reporters at Haripad in Alapuzha on Mr Tharoor’s stand, Mr Chennithala said the Centre was taking decisions which were ‘unacceptable’ to the people and there was no need to glorify Mr Modi over one good act.

“The Congress will continue to fight against the Modi government’s wrong policies,” he said.

“There is no need to glorify Mr Modi over one good act after his government committed thousands of wrong doings. Modi's rules and his actions are not supported by the people and so there is no need to glorify his acts,” the senior party leader alleged.

