Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan asked to apologize for 'sexist' comment

Azam's remarks aimed at BJP MP Rama Devi, when she was in the Chair on Thursday, were strongly criticised in LS on Friday.

Azam Khan has been asked to apologize or otherwise face action by the Speaker. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan was directed to apologise in the Lok Sabha for his sexist and misogynistic remarks made during a debate on the Triple Talaq Bill, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Friday.

In a meeting of floor leaders of all parties chaired by the Lok Sabha Speaker, it was decided that Khan should apologise or face action. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will ask Khan to tender an apology.

"The Speaker will ask Azam Khan to apologise over his comments made against Rama Devi without any condition in the House. If he does not do so, the Speaker has been authorised to take action against him," Joshi said.

Azam's remarks aimed at BJP MP Rama Devi, when she was in the Chair on Thursday, were strongly criticised as double-meaning, malicious, utterly condemnable and a blot on all legislators by ministers and MPs in the Lower House on Friday. Politicians cutting across party lines had demanded an apology from Khan.

The Lok Sabha unanimously passed a resolution authorising the Speaker to take action against Khan. At a meeting with Birla, the parties reportedly left the decision to him, reported News18.

