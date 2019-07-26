Friday, Jul 26, 2019 | Last Update : 09:42 AM IST

India, Politics

Jagan Reddy, Israeli Ambassador discuss cyber security, water management

Ambassador Malka invited Andhra Pradesh's DGP and other police officers to visit Israel to study on cybersecurity.

Guntur: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Israeli Ambassador Ron Malka discussed potential collaboration between Isreal and Andhra Pradesh in various sectors including cybersecurity and water management.

At the meeting in Tadepalli town here, Reddy emphasised on strengthening bilateral relations between the state and Israel for mutual benefits.

"Malka discussed on how Israel is re-cycling 94 per cent of its waste water. They also discussed possible technological agencies collaborations in the fields of Robotics and Artificial Intelligence," a press release said.

Ambassador Malka invited Andhra Pradesh's DGP and other police officers to visit Israel to study on cybersecurity.

Malka said he was impressed by Reddy's vision and also offered his help in furthering Andhra-Israel relations in the investment sectors for the betterment of bilateral relations.

