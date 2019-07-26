Friday, Jul 26, 2019 | Last Update : 03:25 PM IST

India, Politics

Azam Khan should not only apologise in Parliament but to all women: Mayawati

PTI
Published : Jul 26, 2019, 3:19 pm IST
Updated : Jul 26, 2019, 3:19 pm IST

Khan on Thursday courted a fresh controversy when he made a sexist remark against Rama Devi, who was in the Chair in the Lok Sabha.

BSP supremo Mayawati on Friday attacked Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan for his sexist remark against MP Rama Devi in the Lok Sabha, saying he should not only apologise in Parliament but to all women. (Photo: File)
 BSP supremo Mayawati on Friday attacked Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan for his sexist remark against MP Rama Devi in the Lok Sabha, saying he should not only apologise in Parliament but to all women. (Photo: File)

Lucknow: BSP supremo Mayawati on Friday attacked Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan for his sexist remark against MP Rama Devi in the Lok Sabha, saying he should not only apologise in Parliament but to all women.

"The indecent language used by Azam Khan, an SP MP from Uttar Pradesh, against a woman presiding officer in Lok Sabha yesterday hurt the dignity and honour of women, and is very condemnable. For this he should not only apologise in Parliament but to all women," Mayawati said in a tweet.

Khan on Thursday courted a fresh controversy when he made a sexist remark against Rama Devi, who was in the Chair in the Lok Sabha, sparking an uproar and demands for his apology.

Tags: azam khan, samajwadi party, mayawati, rama devi, sexist
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Latest From India

Acharya was sworn in as the 19th Governor of Nagaland on July 19, 2014. His successor, R N Ravi, is scheduled to take charge on August 1. (Photo: File)

Naga political solution has to be achieved within a year: Outgoing governor Acharya

Last week, BJP lawmaker from Karnataka, Shobha Karandlaje had climbed 1,008 steps at Chamundi hills to offer prayers for Yeddyurappa to become the next chief minister of Karnataka. (Photo: ANI)

Karnataka: BJP workers celebrate outside Yeddyurappa's residence

'Whenever there is a natural disaster, NRSC, and member space agencies of other 32 countries which are a part of the charter can activate the charter and then the charter seeks the information pertaining to the disaster-hit area available with all the 33 member space agencies,' Raveesh said. (Photo: File)

India received satellite data related to floods from 8 countrie: MEA

'We see no reason to give direction to the respondent (Centre) to declare Vande Mataram as national anthem or national song,' the bench said. (Photo: File)

HC dismisses plea to declare 'Vande Mataram' at par with national anthem

MOST POPULAR

1

J'khand to do away with bouquets, mementos to 'save time' at govt programmes

2

Which is the best streaming service content-wise, price-wise: Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime?

3

Apple betting big on iPhone 11

4

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

5

Samsung Galaxy Fold and Huawei Mate X to give iPhone 11 a run for its money

more

Editors' Picks

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Wednesday night, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora partied all night with their other girl friends. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan was missing from the party. The divas were looking gorgeous in their stylish part outfits. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Malaika, Karisma, Amrita and their girl gang party all night

Indian celebrities like Vijay Deverakonda, Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra, Malaika Arora and others were snapped in various parts of the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Vijay, Kriti, Sidharth, Parineeti and others step out in style

On Monday, Sonakshi Sinha launched trailer of her next Khandaani Shafakhana trailer in Mumbai. Apart from Sonakshi, the grand launch was also attended by her co-stars Badshah, Priyansh Jora and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Sonakshi, Badshah, Priyansh launch Khandaani Shafakhana trailer

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Taapsee Pannu, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Esha Gupta, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Hrithik, Ranbir, Taapsee and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Urvashi Rautela, Shahid Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Arjun Rampal, Pulkit Samrat, Kirti Kharbanda and others were spotted in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Hrithik, Urvashi, Shahid, Neil and others step out in style

On Thursday, Akshay Kumar launched his upcoming film Mission Mangal's trailer in Mumbai. The film's star cast, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen, Sharman Joshi and H. G. Dattatreya were present at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Vidya, Taapsee and others launch Mission Mangal trailer; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham