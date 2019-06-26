Wednesday, Jun 26, 2019 | Last Update : 08:20 PM IST

India, Politics

WB CM to give Rs 50,000 compensation to men who were pushed off moving train

ANI
Published : Jun 26, 2019, 8:08 pm IST
Updated : Jun 26, 2019, 8:08 pm IST

The men were attacked and pushed off for not chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

Speaking to ANI, Mamata said that she has personally spoken to the victims who were allegedly thrown out of the train. (Photo: ANI)
 Speaking to ANI, Mamata said that she has personally spoken to the victims who were allegedly thrown out of the train. (Photo: ANI)

Kolkata: Condemning the incident where three Muslim men were allegedly pushed off a moving train in West Bengal for refusing to chant 'Jai Shri Ram', Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced a compensation of Rs 50,000 each to the injured, including a Madrassa teacher and two others, for the treatment.

Speaking to ANI, Mamata said that she has personally spoken to the victims who were allegedly thrown out of the train.

Mannah Mullah, one of the victims, was traveling with six people from Canning in South 24 Parganas district in West Bengal to Hooghly on Tuesday when a group of men entered their compartment and allegedly forced them to chant Jai Shri Ram.

Earlier, Mullah told ANI that he wanted to chant the slogan he was asked to, but couldn't as the mob was continuously thrashing him.

"Seven of us were attacked by a group of people, although I tried to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' I could not because they kept beating me up. Then they pushed me off the train with two more people," he mentioned.

A similar incident came to the fore last week, where a Muslim man, Mohammad Momin, was allegedly attacked by three people in New Delhi's Rohini area after he refused to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Tags: west bengal, mamata banerjee, jai shri ram, compensation
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

‘Sometimes, she cannot control her emotions. Something triggers and she wants to cause harm to her. And when she does that she get relief,’ the vice principal said. (Photo: ANI)

Class 10 girl in Kolkata tries to slit wrist inside school washroom

The court booked Sharma under multiple sections of the IPC, for assaulting a Kumar. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Watch: Young girl attacks man ruthlessly with iron rod in Chandigarh

'Yamuna Water Taxi Project will be a new means of urban transportation. It will not only give a boost to tourism but will also help reduce traffic congestion in the city,' Mandaviya said. (Photo: File)

Yamuna Water Taxi Project to be new means of urban transportation: Mansukh Mandaviya

He alleged that govt suffers from 'megalomania', claiming it used its advertisement measures to pressure the media. (Photo: ANI)

Govt using suppressive tactics against media: Cong leader in Lok Sabha

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Young girl attacks man ruthlessly with iron rod in Chandigarh

2

633 divers set world record for seabed clean up in Florida

3

Defamation suit against Kejriwal: Court records statement of BJP MLA Vijender Gupta

4

Watch: Time-lapse video shows Chennai’s Puzhal lake drying up in months

5

Saudi Arabia's new US Ambassador is a Princess with an impossible job

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Pooja Hegde, Sidharth Malhotra and others snapped in stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stylish Bollywood: Varun, Vicky, Janhvi & others step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham