Wednesday, Jun 26, 2019 | Last Update : 03:04 PM IST

India, Politics

It's the beginning, we will end corruption, goondaism: son of BJP leader

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jun 26, 2019, 2:11 pm IST
Updated : Jun 26, 2019, 2:42 pm IST

Akash Vijayvargiya, son of senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya was seen thrashing Municipality officers on an anti-encroachment drive.

The officers were in the area for an anti-encroachment drive. (Photo: ANI)
 The officers were in the area for an anti-encroachment drive. (Photo: ANI)

Indore: Akash Vijayvargiya, son of senior BJP leader from Madhya Pradesh Kailash Vijayvargiya was caught on camera hitting a Municipal Corporation Officer with a cricket bat.

The officers were in the area for an anti-encroachment drive.

 

Talking to media after the incident, Akash said, " This is just the beginning, we will end this corruption & goondaism. 'Aavedan, nivedan aur fir dana dan' this is our line of action."

 

 

Tags: kailash vijayvargiya, akash vijayvargiya, bjp, cricket bat, municipal corporation
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Indore

Latest From India

(Photo: ANI | Twitter)

'India-US share strategic partnership, bond growing very strong,' says EAM

CPI Maoist party squad member surrendered before Officer on Special Duty (OSD) V Krishna Rao on Tuesday. (Photo: Representational I ANI)

Andhra Pradesh: One Maoist surrenders, four arrested in Visakhapatnam

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is Member of Parliament from Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency. (Photo: File)

'Please not in my name,' says Lord Ram over mob lynching; tweets Shashi Tharoor

Moitra went on to list 'seven early signs of fascism', referring to a poster (on fascism) put up in the lobby of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in 2017. (Photo: Twitter)

India being torn apart: First-time TMC MP Mohua Moitra takes on govt

MOST POPULAR

1

High-resolution iPhone 11 images surface; we can’t wait for it to become a reality

2

After fight with Tusshar, I called the cops, reveals Ekta Kapoor

3

‘Social media consumed me’: 29-year-old US YouTube celebrity who was found dead

4

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 5G looks absolutely stunning

5

Medical negligence in Bihar: Left hand fractured, doctors plaster cast on right

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham