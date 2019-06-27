Wednesday, Jun 26, 2019 | Last Update : 10:00 PM IST

India, Politics

TMC delegates to visit Bhatpara on June 28 to take stock of post-violence situation

ANI
Published : Jun 26, 2019, 8:46 pm IST
Updated : Jun 26, 2019, 8:46 pm IST

On June 20, clashes broke out between two groups suspected to be affiliated to the ruling TMC and the BJP in Bhatpara.

Earlier in the day, TMC supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that the BJP is ‘liable for Bhatpara’. (Photo: ANI)
 Earlier in the day, TMC supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that the BJP is ‘liable for Bhatpara’. (Photo: ANI)

Kolkata: A delegation of the ruling Trinamool Congress party will visit Bhatpara on June 28 to take stock of the situation after the violence which claimed lives of two people and left several others injured in the area.

On June 20, clashes broke out between two groups suspected to be affiliated to the ruling TMC and the BJP in Bhatpara. The area comes under Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency, a seat won by the BJP. During the violence, the two groups hurled crude bombs at each other and gunshots were also fired.

Earlier in the day, TMC supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that the BJP is "liable for Bhatpara."

"Just see Bhatpara what's happening today after giving them vote... They are hiring thousands of RSS (members) from outside. We condemn the incident where a man was pushed out of the train for not chanting the slogan," she said in state Assembly.

On Tuesday, a BJP delegation had submitted its report to party's national president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the alleged killing of its workers and violence in Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas district.

Tags: bhatpara violence, bjp, tmc, west bengal, mamata banerjee
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

People regret having voted out his government in the Assembly polls, Chouhan claimed and pointed out that the BJP had won all but one seat in the Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh. (Photo: File)

Rahul jumped 'sinking' Cong ship instead of saving it: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

According to an official release, Reddy ordered constitution of a cabinet sub-committee to probe the corruption indulged in previous by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government headed by Naidu. (Photo: PTI)

Reddy threatens to take legal action against Naidu over loss of Rs 2,636 cr

‘Sometimes, she cannot control her emotions. Something triggers and she wants to cause harm to her. And when she does that she get relief,’ the vice principal said. (Photo: ANI)

Class 10 girl in Kolkata tries to slit wrist inside school washroom

The court booked Sharma under multiple sections of the IPC, for assaulting a Kumar. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Watch: Young girl attacks man ruthlessly with iron rod in Chandigarh

MOST POPULAR

1

Muslim women defy burkini ban at swimming pool in France

2

Watch: Young girl attacks man ruthlessly with iron rod in Chandigarh

3

633 divers set world record for seabed clean up in Florida

4

Defamation suit against Kejriwal: Court records statement of BJP MLA Vijender Gupta

5

Watch: Time-lapse video shows Chennai’s Puzhal lake drying up in months

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMLife

Pride flags and pride colours on display at the Stonewall Inn bar, marking the site of 1969 riots that followed a police raid of the bar's gay patrons, in New York. (Photo: AP/Bebeto Matthews)

Pride month: 50th anniversary of Stonewall Inn uprising

Giorgio Armani makes an appearance at the end of the Armani men's collection at Milan Fashion Weel. (Photo: AP/Luca Bruno)

Milan Fashion Week SS'20: Best of men's fashion

Members of the Indian Navy are seen practicing yoga on the flight deck of India's decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Viraat in Mumbai. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

India celebrates International Yoga Day 2019

Racegoers at the Royal Ascot displayed their flamboyant fascinators on Day 2 of the races. (Photo: AP/Alastair Grant)

Flamboyant fashion at Royal Ascot 2019

Married women, dressed in their finery, perform rituals under a Banyan tree on the occassion of Vat Savitri. (Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki)

Vat Savitri: Women pray for the longevity of their husbands

Queen Elizabeth is seen leaving St. George's Chapel, WIndsor Castle after the Order of the Garter Service on June 17, 2019. (Photo: AP/Ben Stansall)

British, Dutch and Spanish Royals gather for the Order of the Garter Service

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham