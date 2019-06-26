Wednesday, Jun 26, 2019 | Last Update : 11:10 AM IST

India, Politics

Stricter law on cow slaughter approved by Haryana government

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 26, 2019, 9:29 am IST
Updated : Jun 26, 2019, 9:29 am IST

The new bill will be called the Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

Chief Minister Manohar Khattar chaired the meeting which approved the amendment to make it more practical and stringent. (Photo: File)
 Chief Minister Manohar Khattar chaired the meeting which approved the amendment to make it more practical and stringent. (Photo: File)

Haryana: The Haryana government on Tuesday has strengthened the 2015 anti-cow slaughter law by authorizing the police to seize the vehicle involved in the transportation of animals and search the premises, Hindustan Times reported.

The present Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act, 2015, prohibits cow slaughter, trafficking and consumption of beef in the state.

Chief Minister Manohar Khattar chaired the meeting which approved the amendment to make it more practical and stringent.

The new bill will be called the Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

The new law was enacted after the BJP government was sworn-in the year 2015.

As per the 2015 Act, anyone found guilty of cow slaughter may be given rigorous imprisonment (RI) ranging from three to 10 years. Also, those found guilty of exporting cows for slaughter may be given three to seven years of RI with a fine and it could be three to five years of RI and a fine for selling beef.

Government officials have confirmed the amendment. The proposed amendment will introduce the word beef in Section 16 (1) (a) of the Act to ensure that offenders of cow slaughter do not get away, officials said.

The state has around three lakh cows in its 400 gaushalas, along with around 1.5 lakh stray ones and 18 lakh at homes.

In the 2015 Act, a ban was imposed on the sale of canned beef, which was legal earlier.

According to the amendment, any police officer not below the rank of the sub-inspector or any person authorised by the government, may enter, stop and search any vehicle used or intended to be used for the sale of cows or beef, the government release said. “He may seize cows or beef along with the vehicle in which the animal or its flesh is found and, thereafter, take all measures necessary for securing the production of the cows or beef so seized in a court.”

The amendment expects that when an offence under this Act is committed, the competent authority must be informed immediately. Before the confiscation of the vehicle, a “reasonable opportunity of being heard” will be afforded to its owner, according to the amendment. Gulati said the amendment will also replace the word “confiscated” with “seizure” in Sections 17 (1) and (2) in the law.

Tags: haryana, beef, anti cow slaughter
Location: India, Haryana

Latest From India

'Ahchoo' is all about using your creativity around sneezing. (Photo: Screengrab)

'Ahchoo': New Tiktok challenge is driving users insane

Kumaraswamy said the village stay scheme will pave the party's way to an enhanced political standing. (Photo: ANI)

Grama Vastavya 2.0: K'taka CM holds meeting with officials ahead of Raichur visit

Uttar Pradesh Chief Miinster Yogi Adityanath (Photo: ANI)

UP: 7 encounters in less than 24 hours; 1 killed, 6 arrested

Nominations will start on July 8 and withdrawals can be made till July 11. The results will be announced on July 18 itself. (Photo: PTI | File)

Election to six Rajya Sabha seats from Tamil Nadu on July 18

MOST POPULAR

1

'Ahchoo': New Tiktok challenge is driving users insane

2

Apple iPhone X gets heavily discounted in India; now is the time to buy

3

San Francisco becomes first major US city to ban e-cigarette sales

4

Watch: Pakistani leader attacks journalist during live TV debate

5

36 years of 1983 World Cup victory: Ranveer Singh shares reel '83 glimpses; see here

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMLife

Pride flags and pride colours on display at the Stonewall Inn bar, marking the site of 1969 riots that followed a police raid of the bar's gay patrons, in New York. (Photo: AP/Bebeto Matthews)

Pride month: 50th anniversary of Stonewall Inn uprising

Giorgio Armani makes an appearance at the end of the Armani men's collection at Milan Fashion Weel. (Photo: AP/Luca Bruno)

Milan Fashion Week SS'20: Best of men's fashion

Members of the Indian Navy are seen practicing yoga on the flight deck of India's decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Viraat in Mumbai. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

India celebrates International Yoga Day 2019

Racegoers at the Royal Ascot displayed their flamboyant fascinators on Day 2 of the races. (Photo: AP/Alastair Grant)

Flamboyant fashion at Royal Ascot 2019

Married women, dressed in their finery, perform rituals under a Banyan tree on the occassion of Vat Savitri. (Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki)

Vat Savitri: Women pray for the longevity of their husbands

Queen Elizabeth is seen leaving St. George's Chapel, WIndsor Castle after the Order of the Garter Service on June 17, 2019. (Photo: AP/Ben Stansall)

British, Dutch and Spanish Royals gather for the Order of the Garter Service

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham