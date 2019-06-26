Rahul Gandhi breaks silence, says lynching blot on humanity

Two police personnel were suspended in connection with the incident.

New Delhi: Days after the lynching incident took place in Jharkhand, Congress president Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to condemn the incident.

His silence on the issue was being questioned on social media.

In the tweet Mr Gandhi said, “the brutal lynching of this young man by a mob is a blot on humanity. The cruelty of the police who held this boy in custody for four days is shocking as is the silence of powerful voices in the BJP ruled state and central governments.”

Eleven people were arrested on Monday in connection with the death of a 24-year-old man, who was thrashed by a mob for alleged theft and is seen in a purported video being forced to chant “Jai Shri Ram” and “Jai Hanuman”, police said.

Two police personnel were suspended in connection with the incident. They were officers-in-charge of Kharaswan and Sini police stations.

The issue of lynching figured prominently in the Rajya Sabha Tuesday with NCP member Majeed Memon attacking the government for increase in such incidents.

He said, “Are the 21 crore Muslims enjoying the right to life happily, fearlessly and with dignity”, he questioned and said the country has witnessed in five years what it never witnessed including some Supreme Court judges saying that there is a threat to the Constitution.

“Mob lynching case is the worst kind of crime in a civil society,” he said.

On Monday, Leader of the Opposition in the House, Ghulam Nabi Azad had said that Jharkhand has become a lynching factory.