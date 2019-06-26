Wednesday, Jun 26, 2019 | Last Update : 02:09 AM IST

India, Politics

Rahul Gandhi breaks silence, says lynching blot on humanity

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 26, 2019, 1:30 am IST
Updated : Jun 26, 2019, 1:30 am IST

Two police personnel were suspended in connection with the incident.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi
 Congress president Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Days after the lynching incident took place in Jharkhand, Congress president Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to condemn the incident.

His silence on the issue was being questioned on social media.

In the tweet Mr Gandhi said, “the brutal lynching of this young man by a mob is a blot on humanity. The cruelty of the police who held this boy in custody for four days is shocking as is the silence of powerful voices in the BJP ruled state and central governments.”

Eleven people were arrested on Monday in connection with the death of a 24-year-old man, who was thrashed by a mob for alleged theft and is seen in a purported video  being forced to chant “Jai Shri Ram” and “Jai Hanuman”, police said.

Two police personnel were suspended in connection with the incident. They were officers-in-charge of Kharaswan and Sini police stations.

The issue of lynching figured prominently in the Rajya Sabha Tuesday with NCP member Majeed Memon attacking the government for increase in such incidents.

He said, “Are the 21 crore Muslims enjoying the right to life happily, fearlessly and with dignity”, he questioned and said the country has witnessed in five years what it never witnessed including some Supreme Court judges saying that there is a threat to the Constitution.

“Mob lynching case is the worst kind of crime in a civil society,” he said.

On Monday, Leader of the Opposition in the House, Ghulam Nabi Azad had said that Jharkhand has become a lynching factory.

Tags: rahul gandhi, mob lynching

Latest From India

US secretary of state Mike Pompeo arrives at Palam Air Force Station in New Delhi on Tuesday. US ambassador to India Kenneth Juster is also seen. Mr Pompeo arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday evening after an unannounced visit to Kabul, where he had a meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. (Photo: PTI)

India to tell US: S-400 Russia missile deal on

(Photo: File)

Jayadev Galla tears into BJP, says it’s breaking TDP

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

SC refuses to interfere in RS bypolls in Gujarat

Dilip Ghosh

BJP accuses TMC govt of trying to create Bangladesh

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Pakistani leader attacks journalist during live TV debate

2

36 years of 1983 World Cup victory: Ranveer Singh shares reel '83 glimpses; see here

3

Iranian President Rouhani says White House is 'mentally retarded'

4

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli abuses Twitter user for correcting her English; read

5

Kerala best state on health parameters, UP ranks worst: NITI Aayog report

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham