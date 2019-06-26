Wednesday, Jun 26, 2019 | Last Update : 04:52 PM IST

India, Politics

Lynching of youth an example of religious intolerance: TMC's Saugata Roy

PTI
Published : Jun 26, 2019, 4:23 pm IST
Updated : Jun 26, 2019, 4:23 pm IST

K Muraleedharan raised the issue of surging airfares, especially during festival season and summer vacation, from Kerala to Gulf countries.

India should finely balance the situation as it has a significant interest in the two countries. (Photo: File)
 India should finely balance the situation as it has a significant interest in the two countries. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: TMC member Saugata Roy on Wednesday said the incident of lynching of youth in Jharkhand is an example of religious intolerance and instead of attacking the West Bengal government, the BJP should look into the affairs of the state ruled by it.

Raising the matter during the Zero Hour, Roy said it was a "cold-blooded murder" of 24-year-old Tabrez Ansari as police held the youth, who had sustained severe head injuries, in custody for four days.

It is a blot on humanity, the Trinamool Congress MP said. "BJP members are speaking about West Bengal, but not taking steps on what is happening in Jharkhand and other places. This is an example of religious intolerance and the TMC will continue to protest against mob lynching," Roy said.

Ansari was thrashed by a mob for alleged theft on June 18 and a video had emerged which purportedly showed that he was forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Jai Hanuman' in Jharkhand's Saraikela Kharsawan district.

K Muraleedharan (Cong) raised the issue of surging airfares, especially during festival season and summer vacation, from Kerala to Gulf countries. He said the cost of international flight tickets goes up by up to 400 per cent. "I urge the Ministry of Civil Aviation to take steps to reduce airfares from Kerala to Gulf countries," he said.

Raising the issue of escalating tensions between the US and Iran, B Mahtab (BJD) said: "maximum pressure tactics of the US have led to this situation". He said India has been impacted due to the US imposed sanctions on Iran as oil import bill would go up. "India should finely balance the situation as it has a significant interest in the two countries. While US-Iran relation is in an abyss, India should engage in closed-door diplomatic deliberations to ease the tension," he said.

Tags: tmc, saugata roy, west bengal government, mob lynching
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The pilgrims will be visiting Pakistan tomorrow by a special train from Attari railway station. (Photo: AP)

Pakistan declines visas to 58 sikhs for pilgrimage

In the incident which took place on Tuesday night, Ramkishan, residing in Mohanlal Ganj area of Lucknow, had a quarrel with his father Babulal over a personal matter. Things took a turn for the worse when Ramkishan picked up a stick and started beating his father with it. (Photo: ANI)

Lucknow youth thrashes father to death, absconding

The policy aims to encourage the participation of the private sector and provide investment opportunities to set up solar power projects in the state. It also aims to support in providing environment-friendly and affordable power for all. (Photo: Representational image)

Uttar Pradesh plans to incorporate 1500 MW solar projects by next year

Amitabh Kant was on Wednesday given a two-year extension as Chief Executive Officer of Niti Aayog, an official order said. (Photo: File)

Amitabh Kant gets two-year extension as Niti Aayog CEO

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Time-lapse video shows Chennai’s Puzhal lake drying up in months

2

Saudi Arabia's new US Ambassador is a Princess with an impossible job

3

This is the future of smartphones and it’s not Apple iPhone 11

4

Realme to blow market wide open with 64MP quad-camera smartphone

5

High-resolution iPhone 11 images surface; we can’t wait for it to become a reality

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMLife

Pride flags and pride colours on display at the Stonewall Inn bar, marking the site of 1969 riots that followed a police raid of the bar's gay patrons, in New York. (Photo: AP/Bebeto Matthews)

Pride month: 50th anniversary of Stonewall Inn uprising

Giorgio Armani makes an appearance at the end of the Armani men's collection at Milan Fashion Weel. (Photo: AP/Luca Bruno)

Milan Fashion Week SS'20: Best of men's fashion

Members of the Indian Navy are seen practicing yoga on the flight deck of India's decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Viraat in Mumbai. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

India celebrates International Yoga Day 2019

Racegoers at the Royal Ascot displayed their flamboyant fascinators on Day 2 of the races. (Photo: AP/Alastair Grant)

Flamboyant fashion at Royal Ascot 2019

Married women, dressed in their finery, perform rituals under a Banyan tree on the occassion of Vat Savitri. (Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki)

Vat Savitri: Women pray for the longevity of their husbands

Queen Elizabeth is seen leaving St. George's Chapel, WIndsor Castle after the Order of the Garter Service on June 17, 2019. (Photo: AP/Ben Stansall)

British, Dutch and Spanish Royals gather for the Order of the Garter Service

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham