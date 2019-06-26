Wednesday, Jun 26, 2019 | Last Update : 08:20 PM IST

India, Politics

BJP's next target is to form govt in Telangana: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

ANI
Published : Jun 26, 2019, 6:42 pm IST
Updated : Jun 26, 2019, 6:42 pm IST

Chouhan alleged that Chief Minister KCR has given a 'vaastu' advisor the status of a minister.

The BJP leader also accused KCR of promoting himself instead of working for Telangana's development. (Photo: File)
 The BJP leader also accused KCR of promoting himself instead of working for Telangana's development. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: Bolstered by the BJP's success victory on fwon four Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, party's national vice president Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said that their next target is to form government in the southern state.

"I thank people of Telangana for giving 20 per cent votes to us in the general elections. BJP won 303 seats, while NDA got over 350. But the victory in Telangana and West Bengal is very special for us. We have won four seats here. But we are not satisfied, we will work to form government in non-BJP ruled states as well in the coming time," Chouhan said while addressing a press conference here.

He said that the BJP is growing fast in Telangana and will further expand here. "Our next target is to form government in Telangana in 2023 Assembly elections," the BJP leader said.

In the Assembly polls held in December 2018, K Chandrashekhar Rao's Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) won an overwhelming majority of 88 seats out of 119, while the BJP won just one. However, in the recently concluded parliamentary elections TRS won only nine seats while three seats went to the Congress.

Chouhan alleged that Chief Minister KCR has given a 'vaastu' advisor the status of a minister.

"Telangana people are fed up with one family politics. There is corruption here. I was also three-time Chief Minister. Telangana Chief Minister has not visited Secretariat here. The money which was meant for people welfare is being spent to construct new Assembly and Secretariat. Why does he not visit secretariat? It is a mystery. 'Vaastu' advisor has been given the status of a minister," he said.

The BJP leader also accused KCR of promoting himself instead of working for Telangana's development.

"Policies of the central government have not been implemented in Telangana. He (KCR) does not go to attend the meeting of NITI Aayog. He does not care about Telangana's development and always involved in promoting himself. I see his advertisements on the front page daily in Madhya Pradesh," he said.

The former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh said that the BJP is not planning to topple the Congress government in his home state and added that it would fall on its own.

Chouhan further said that BJP's membership campaign drive will start from July 6 on the birth anniversary of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the membership drive which will continue till August 11," he said.

Tags: k chandrashekhar rao, bjp, shivraj singh chouhan
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Latest From India

‘Sometimes, she cannot control her emotions. Something triggers and she wants to cause harm to her. And when she does that she get relief,’ the vice principal said. (Photo: ANI)

Class 10 girl in Kolkata tries to slit wrist inside school washroom

The court booked Sharma under multiple sections of the IPC, for assaulting a Kumar. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Watch: Young girl attacks man ruthlessly with iron rod in Chandigarh

Speaking to ANI, Mamata said that she has personally spoken to the victims who were allegedly thrown out of the train. (Photo: ANI)

WB CM to give Rs 50,000 compensation to men who were pushed off moving train

'Yamuna Water Taxi Project will be a new means of urban transportation. It will not only give a boost to tourism but will also help reduce traffic congestion in the city,' Mandaviya said. (Photo: File)

Yamuna Water Taxi Project to be new means of urban transportation: Mansukh Mandaviya

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Young girl attacks man ruthlessly with iron rod in Chandigarh

2

633 divers set world record for seabed clean up in Florida

3

Defamation suit against Kejriwal: Court records statement of BJP MLA Vijender Gupta

4

Watch: Time-lapse video shows Chennai’s Puzhal lake drying up in months

5

Saudi Arabia's new US Ambassador is a Princess with an impossible job

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMLife

Pride flags and pride colours on display at the Stonewall Inn bar, marking the site of 1969 riots that followed a police raid of the bar's gay patrons, in New York. (Photo: AP/Bebeto Matthews)

Pride month: 50th anniversary of Stonewall Inn uprising

Giorgio Armani makes an appearance at the end of the Armani men's collection at Milan Fashion Weel. (Photo: AP/Luca Bruno)

Milan Fashion Week SS'20: Best of men's fashion

Members of the Indian Navy are seen practicing yoga on the flight deck of India's decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Viraat in Mumbai. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

India celebrates International Yoga Day 2019

Racegoers at the Royal Ascot displayed their flamboyant fascinators on Day 2 of the races. (Photo: AP/Alastair Grant)

Flamboyant fashion at Royal Ascot 2019

Married women, dressed in their finery, perform rituals under a Banyan tree on the occassion of Vat Savitri. (Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki)

Vat Savitri: Women pray for the longevity of their husbands

Queen Elizabeth is seen leaving St. George's Chapel, WIndsor Castle after the Order of the Garter Service on June 17, 2019. (Photo: AP/Ben Stansall)

British, Dutch and Spanish Royals gather for the Order of the Garter Service

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham