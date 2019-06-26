Wednesday, Jun 26, 2019 | Last Update : 02:09 AM IST

India, Politics

BJP accuses TMC govt of trying to create Bangladesh

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 26, 2019, 1:30 am IST
Updated : Jun 26, 2019, 1:30 am IST

Ghosh accused the Trinamul Congress chief of scheming to merge her state with neighbouring Bangladesh.

Dilip Ghosh
 Dilip Ghosh

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Trinamul Congress (TMC) traded charges in Lok Sabha on Tuesday on the issue of “Cut Money” and “Xenophobia” during Motion of Thanks to the President’s address.  

While BJP’s Dilip Ghosh accused Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal of resorting to corruption through “Cut Money”, TMC’s Mahua Moitra raised the issue of mob lynching, National Register of Citizens (NRC) among several other things.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) leader from West Bengal Mr Ghosh took a dig at the governance in the state and its failure to deliver its promises by saying, “The Bengal that was once a flagbearer of change and has made so much contribution for the growth and progress of India. But these days it has a new innovation. A new thing has come to light from Bengal – Cut Money. Our chief minister has made a new innovation of Cut Money, something that is unheard of. The beneficiaries of the money sent by our Prime Minister for various schemes have to first make a payment to get advantage from these. This is called Cut Money which has got recognition. People are protesting outside the homes of those who have usurped the Cut Money. Now the chief minister of the state is saying a new law will be made to return Cut Money.”

Taking a dig in Mamata Banerjee’s talk of “Bengali pride” and the issue of “outsider”, Mr Ghosh accused the Trinamul Congress chief of scheming to merge her state with neighbouring Bangladesh.

“They did not have popular faces for campaigning in elections which is why got film stars from Bangladesh. If there are intruders and Rohingyas from there, (Bangladesh) they are not outsiders but if Prime Minister Nare-ndra Modi or Amit Shah or Adityanath Yogi go there, they are termed outsiders and are not allowed in West Bengal,” added Mr Ghosh.

Tags: dilip ghosh, mamata banerjee

Latest From India

US secretary of state Mike Pompeo arrives at Palam Air Force Station in New Delhi on Tuesday. US ambassador to India Kenneth Juster is also seen. Mr Pompeo arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday evening after an unannounced visit to Kabul, where he had a meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. (Photo: PTI)

India to tell US: S-400 Russia missile deal on

(Photo: File)

Jayadev Galla tears into BJP, says it’s breaking TDP

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

SC refuses to interfere in RS bypolls in Gujarat

Congress president Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi breaks silence, says lynching blot on humanity

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Pakistani leader attacks journalist during live TV debate

2

36 years of 1983 World Cup victory: Ranveer Singh shares reel '83 glimpses; see here

3

Iranian President Rouhani says White House is 'mentally retarded'

4

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli abuses Twitter user for correcting her English; read

5

Kerala best state on health parameters, UP ranks worst: NITI Aayog report

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMLife

Pride flags and pride colours on display at the Stonewall Inn bar, marking the site of 1969 riots that followed a police raid of the bar's gay patrons, in New York. (Photo: AP/Bebeto Matthews)

Pride month: 50th anniversary of Stonewall Inn uprising

Giorgio Armani makes an appearance at the end of the Armani men's collection at Milan Fashion Weel. (Photo: AP/Luca Bruno)

Milan Fashion Week SS'20: Best of men's fashion

Members of the Indian Navy are seen practicing yoga on the flight deck of India's decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Viraat in Mumbai. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

India celebrates International Yoga Day 2019

Racegoers at the Royal Ascot displayed their flamboyant fascinators on Day 2 of the races. (Photo: AP/Alastair Grant)

Flamboyant fashion at Royal Ascot 2019

Married women, dressed in their finery, perform rituals under a Banyan tree on the occassion of Vat Savitri. (Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki)

Vat Savitri: Women pray for the longevity of their husbands

Queen Elizabeth is seen leaving St. George's Chapel, WIndsor Castle after the Order of the Garter Service on June 17, 2019. (Photo: AP/Ben Stansall)

British, Dutch and Spanish Royals gather for the Order of the Garter Service

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham