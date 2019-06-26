BJP accuses TMC govt of trying to create Bangladesh

Ghosh accused the Trinamul Congress chief of scheming to merge her state with neighbouring Bangladesh.

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Trinamul Congress (TMC) traded charges in Lok Sabha on Tuesday on the issue of “Cut Money” and “Xenophobia” during Motion of Thanks to the President’s address.

While BJP’s Dilip Ghosh accused Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal of resorting to corruption through “Cut Money”, TMC’s Mahua Moitra raised the issue of mob lynching, National Register of Citizens (NRC) among several other things.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) leader from West Bengal Mr Ghosh took a dig at the governance in the state and its failure to deliver its promises by saying, “The Bengal that was once a flagbearer of change and has made so much contribution for the growth and progress of India. But these days it has a new innovation. A new thing has come to light from Bengal – Cut Money. Our chief minister has made a new innovation of Cut Money, something that is unheard of. The beneficiaries of the money sent by our Prime Minister for various schemes have to first make a payment to get advantage from these. This is called Cut Money which has got recognition. People are protesting outside the homes of those who have usurped the Cut Money. Now the chief minister of the state is saying a new law will be made to return Cut Money.”

Taking a dig in Mamata Banerjee’s talk of “Bengali pride” and the issue of “outsider”, Mr Ghosh accused the Trinamul Congress chief of scheming to merge her state with neighbouring Bangladesh.

“They did not have popular faces for campaigning in elections which is why got film stars from Bangladesh. If there are intruders and Rohingyas from there, (Bangladesh) they are not outsiders but if Prime Minister Nare-ndra Modi or Amit Shah or Adityanath Yogi go there, they are termed outsiders and are not allowed in West Bengal,” added Mr Ghosh.