Sunday, May 26, 2019 | Last Update : 08:14 PM IST

India, Politics

Security beefed up ahead of PM Modi's Varanasi roadshow, tomorrow

ANI
Published : May 26, 2019, 6:39 pm IST
Updated : May 26, 2019, 6:39 pm IST

According to sources, as many as 12 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed to ensure foolproof security to the PM.

PM Modi is scheduled to hold a five-kilometre-long roadshow in the constituency after his arrival here. (Photo: File)
 PM Modi is scheduled to hold a five-kilometre-long roadshow in the constituency after his arrival here. (Photo: File)

Varanasi: The security has been tightened in Varanasi ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first visit to his constituency on Monday after his massive victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

PM Modi is scheduled to hold a five-kilometer-long roadshow in the constituency after his arrival here.

The preparations for his welcome have been completed and the area has been decked up with saffron party flags, ribbons and wall paintings of Buddha and other spiritual idols. Cleaning and maintenance work has also been completed.

Speaking to ANI, Anand Kulkarni, SSP Varanasi said: "We have done all the arrangements, state police along with paramilitary will be deployed for the security. More force in civil dress will also be deployed to beef up the security. We are alert."

According to sources, as many as 12 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed to ensure foolproof security to the PM.

10 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, 25 additional Superintendents of Police (SP), 60 deputy SP (DySP) and 200 Inspectors have also been deployed to ensure that there is no lapse in the security arrangements.

The Indian Air Force is also ready with all the security checks in place as PM Modi will be covering the distance from Varanasi Airport to Police line by helicopter. He will then proceed to the Kashi Vishwanath temple in a roadshow.

All the link roads along the five-kilometer route which PM Modi's convoy is scheduled to take have been barricaded.

After the 'darshan' and 'puja' at the temple, the Prime Minister is scheduled to address BJP workers at Deendayal Hastkala Sankul.

Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, narendra modi, indian air force
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Varanasi (Benares)

Latest From India

Modi and Shah will be felicitated at the BJP office here in the evening and also address party workers. Modi will then visit his mother Hiraba Modi. (Photo: ANI twitter)

Modi arrives in Ahmedabad, to be felicitated at BJP office

A revolver with six rounds was also recovered from the spot. (Photo: Representational)

Naxal involved in death of BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi killed in encounter in Dantewada

BJP's Gujarat unit president Jitu Vaghani (Photo: ANI twitter)

Modi, Shah not to receive grand welcome in Gujarat due to Surat fire tragedy

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Khan had said that there might be a better chance of peace talks with India if Prime Minister Modi wins the elections. (Photo: File | PTI)

Imran Khan speaks to PM Modi, expresses desire to work together

MOST POPULAR

1

Pope Francis condemns abortion, says use amounts to hiring of ‘paid killer’

2

Muslim family names newborn son 'Narendra Modi' in UP

3

Here are some hilarious election result-themed memes

4

Warner, Smith booed by crowd in warm-up match against England

5

Man slapped a staggering 52 times by girlfriend

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Nushrat Bharucha, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Saif Ali Khan, Raveena Tandon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Aamir, Vicky, Katrina, Kareena & others snapped in Mumbai

On Thursday, Arjun Kapoor and the makers of India's Most Wanted arranged special screening for Bollywood celebrities. Stars like Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kartik Aaryan and others were snapped at the screening of Arjun Kapoor starrer. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Ranveer, Malaika, Anushka & others watch Arjun's India's Most Wanted

On Tuesday, Arjun Kapoor organised a special screening of his next, India's Most Wanted in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ashutosh Gowariker, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tahir Raj Bhasin and others attended the screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

India's Most Wanted screening: Kriti, Tara & others watch Arjun's film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Madan, Sanya Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and others were clicked in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Salman-Katrina, Saif-Kareena and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Kartik, Ananya, Hrithik, Tara and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and others snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Salman-Katrina, Kareena-Taimur and others spotted in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham