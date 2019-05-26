Sunday, May 26, 2019 | Last Update : 06:31 PM IST

Narendra Modi to take oath as PM on May 30

President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath

Riding on muscular nationalism and a strident anti-Congress plank spearheaded by Modi, the BJP on May 23 got an overwhelming majority in the Lok Sabha. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: Narendra Modi will take oath for a second consecutive term as Prime Minister on May 30 at 7 pm in Rashtrapati Bhavan, along with members of the Union Council of Ministers.

President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath and secrecy of the Prime Minister and other members of the Union Council of Ministers, a statement issued by the President's Office mentioned.

"The President will administer the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the Prime Minister and other members of Union Council of Ministers on 30.05.2019 at 07.00 p.m. at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the press statement read.

Riding on muscular nationalism and a strident anti-Congress plank spearheaded by Modi, the BJP on May 23 got an overwhelming majority in the Lok Sabha, crossing on its own the 300 seat mark while storming back to power for the second consecutive term.

The BJP, which had won 282 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, managed to increase its tally and notched up 303 seats in the 2019 elections.

This will be the first time when a non-Congress party has managed to secure a majority on its own for the second consecutive term after Indira Gandhi had won in 1971. Earlier, Jawaharlal Nehru had performed that feat.

