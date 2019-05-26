Sunday, May 26, 2019 | Last Update : 06:30 PM IST

India, Politics

Modi, Shah not to receive grand welcome in Gujarat due to Surat fire tragedy

ANI
Published : May 26, 2019, 6:25 pm IST
Updated : May 26, 2019, 6:25 pm IST

Modi, will sworn in for the second term as Prime Minister on May 30.

BJP's Gujarat unit president Jitu Vaghani (Photo: ANI twitter)
 BJP's Gujarat unit president Jitu Vaghani (Photo: ANI twitter)

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party President Amit Shah will not receive a grand welcome on Sunday owing to the Surat fire tragedy which claimed the lives of 20 people.

"The Surat incident is very unfortunate. The government is taking all precautions so that no such incidents take place in future. Both Gujaratis (Modi, Shah) are coming to the state after a massive victory. But the BJP team in Gujarat has decided to welcome Prime Minister Modi and party president Amit Shah with simplicity keeping the Surat fire tragedy in mind," BJP's Gujarat unit president Jitu Vaghani told ANI.

Modi, who will be sworn in for the second term as Prime Minister on May 30, is scheduled to visit the state today to seek the blessings of his mother Heeraben Modi.

A blaze ripped through the coaching centre located in Takshashila Arcade in Surat's Sarthana area on Friday, killing as many as 20 people, mostly students, and injuring many others.

Several students were seen jumping off the building to escape the inferno. Some people were unable to escape and died on the spot. As the rescue operations were carried out, charred bodies were found. The fire was reportedly triggered by a short circuit.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has ordered an investigation and announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of those killed.

Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, narendra modi, amit shah, surat fire tragedy
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad

Latest From India

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Khan had said that there might be a better chance of peace talks with India if Prime Minister Modi wins the elections. (Photo: File | PTI)

Imran Khan speaks to PM Modi, expresses desire to work together

Riding on muscular nationalism and a strident anti-Congress plank spearheaded by Modi, the BJP on May 23 got an overwhelming majority in the Lok Sabha. (Photo: ANI)

Narendra Modi to take oath as PM on May 30

'On the unfortunate murder of Ex Pradhan Surendra Singh of Amethi, Chief Minister has directed the DGP to take severe and effective action,' office of Uttar Pradesh CM informed. (Photo: File)

Amethi ex-pradhan murder: CM sets 12-hour deadline for arrest of culprits

In the just-concluded Lok Sabha polls, the RLSP contested five seats in alliance with the RJD, the Congress and two other small outfits. The party, however, lost all five seats to its rivals, including Karakat and Ujiyarpur, from where Kushwaha himself had contested. (Photo: AP)

Jolt to Kushwaha's RLSP, all 3 of its legislators join JD(U)

MOST POPULAR

1

Pope Francis condemns abortion, says use amounts to hiring of ‘paid killer’

2

Muslim family names newborn son 'Narendra Modi' in UP

3

Here are some hilarious election result-themed memes

4

Warner, Smith booed by crowd in warm-up match against England

5

Man slapped a staggering 52 times by girlfriend

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham