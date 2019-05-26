Sunday, May 26, 2019 | Last Update : 02:52 PM IST

India, Politics

Jagan Mohan Reddy-PM meet focuses on finances, special status in Andhra

PTI
Published : May 26, 2019, 2:13 pm IST
Updated : May 26, 2019, 2:13 pm IST

YSR Congress Party president Jagan Mohan Reddy also invited the Prime Minister to his swearing-in on May 30 in Vijayawada.

YSR Congress Party president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister-designate Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
 YSR Congress Party president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister-designate Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

New Delhi: YSR Congress Party president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister-designate Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Sunday and discussed the issue of according the special category status to the state.

He later also met BJP president Amit Shah and sought his support for the state's key demands. The SCS is a major demand of the YSRCP and Reddy, during his election campaign, had said he would support the party at the national level which promises to grant the status to Andhra Pradesh.

The YSRCP stormed to power on Thursday with a landslide victory in assembly polls. During the meeting with Modi at his 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence, Reddy discussed the issues of special category status to Andhra Pradesh and the state's financial situation and sought central funds, sources said.

They said he also invited the Prime Minister to his swearing-in on May 30 in Vijayawada. The YSRCP chief also interacted with officials at Andhra Bhawan.

On Saturday, he was unanimously elected as the leader of YSRC legislature party. Reddy's party has won 151 of the 175 assembly and 22 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh, the elections for which were held on April 11.

Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, ysr congress, jagan mohan reddy, narendra modi, andhra pradesh
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The new legislators held talks with party chief and also posed for a photograph, flashing the victory sign with Patnaik, after the meeting held in Bhubaneshwar. (Photo: ANI)

Newly elected BJD MPs meet Naveen Patnaik, hold meeting

The man and the woman were classmates in intermediate and he was in love with her but she had not responded to his proposal. (Photo: Representational)

Hyderabad man sexually harassed girl online for rejecting proposal, arrested

‘It is very strange that many of our supporters had voted for our party but their votes have not been registered, there are instances where no votes were cast for our party. How is it possible?’ AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran said. (Photo: ANI)

Tamil Nadu: Dhinakaran to move EC, alleges non-registration of votes

The BJP has won 25 out of 28 parliamentary seats in Karnataka - a state government by the Congress, JD(S) alliance - while one seat each was bagged the coalition partners and an independent candidate. (Photo: ANI)

After election drubbing, JD(S) asks members to not engage with media

MOST POPULAR

1

Pope Francis condemns abortion, says use amounts to hiring of ‘paid killer’

2

Muslim family names newborn son 'Narendra Modi' in UP

3

Here are some hilarious election result-themed memes

4

Warner, Smith booed by crowd in warm-up match against England

5

Man slapped a staggering 52 times by girlfriend

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham