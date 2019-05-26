Sunday, May 26, 2019 | Last Update : 04:45 PM IST

India, Politics

If you care for minorities, ensure Muslims aren't lynched: Owaisi jabs Modi

ANI
Published : May 26, 2019, 4:08 pm IST
Updated : May 26, 2019, 4:08 pm IST

Owaisi also cited an incident of Madhya Pradesh's Seoni wherein three youths were thrashed, allegedly over suspicion of possessing beef.

'As given in our Constitution, Right to Life is for human beings and not animals. I am sure that if Prime Minister realises it, then fear among minorities will go away,' said Asaduddin Owaisi. (Photo: File)
 'As given in our Constitution, Right to Life is for human beings and not animals. I am sure that if Prime Minister realises it, then fear among minorities will go away,' said Asaduddin Owaisi. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi lashed out at the Prime Minister for his "minorities made to live in an illusion of fear" statement and said if Modi really cares about minorities then he should ensure that Muslims are not lynched by cow vigilantes.

"As given in our Constitution, Right to Life is for human beings and not animals. I am sure that if Prime Minister realises it, then fear among minorities will go away," said Asaduddin Owaisi.

The newly-elected MP from Hyderabad also cited an incident of Madhya Pradesh's Seoni wherein three youths were thrashed, allegedly over suspicion of possessing beef.

"If Prime Minister seriously believes that minorities live in fear then will he stop all mob-lynching gangs who in the name of cow killing, lynch Muslims, beat them, take out their videos and demean Muslims. What happened in Madhya Pradesh is an example," he said.

Intensifying his attack, he questioned the Prime Minister over mob-lynching cases.

"If PM agrees minorities live in fear he should know people who killed Akhlaq were sitting in the front bench of the electoral public meeting," Owaisi remarked.

"If Muslims seriously live in fear can the Prime Minister tell us, out of the 300 odd MPs, how many Muslim MPs he has in his own party who got elected from Lok Sabha? This is the hypocrisy and contradiction which the PM and his party are practising from last 5 years," the AIMIM chief said.

While addressing the newly-elected members of Parliament, after being elected as leader of BJP-led NDA, Narendra Modi on Saturday sought to reach out to minorities saying there will be no discrimination against anyone on the basis of caste, sect, and religion and gave a new slogan of "trust of all".

Modi said political parties in the past played deceit on minorities who were used for vote bank politics.

"They were kept in illusion, the climate of fear and insecurity. They were misled by deceit. It would have been better if they were given education so that some good leaders emerged from the community, which could have become equal to other sections," said Modi.

"But for the sake of vote bank politics, they were kept away from everything. Today I appeal to all that we have to break that deceit on minorities. We have to gain their trust. We have to move shoulder to shoulder without discriminating on the basis of caste, sect and religion. We are for 130 crore people. These should be our priorities and responsibility. 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas aur ab Sabka Vishwas (Everyone's support, everyone's development and now everyone's trust). This is our mantra. I will leave no stone unturned and I will work for all citizens of India," he said.

Tags: aimim, asaduddin owaisi, narendra modi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Latest From India

A lawyer and a right-wing activist arrested for allegedly helping in destruction of evidence in the Narendra Dabholkar murder case were sent to CBI custody till June 1 by a Pune court on Sunday. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

2 held in Dabholkar murder case sent to CBI custody till Jun 1

Reacting to the media report, Swaraj tweeted: 'Thanks for bringing this to my notice. I have asked for a report.' (Photo: File)

Swaraj seeks report over visa denial to German Padma Shri awardee

The new legislators held talks with party chief and also posed for a photograph, flashing the victory sign with Patnaik, after the meeting held in Bhubaneshwar. (Photo: ANI)

Newly elected BJD MPs meet Naveen Patnaik, hold meeting

YSR Congress Party president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister-designate Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Jagan Mohan Reddy-PM meet focuses on finances, special status in Andhra

MOST POPULAR

1

Pope Francis condemns abortion, says use amounts to hiring of ‘paid killer’

2

Muslim family names newborn son 'Narendra Modi' in UP

3

Here are some hilarious election result-themed memes

4

Warner, Smith booed by crowd in warm-up match against England

5

Man slapped a staggering 52 times by girlfriend

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Nushrat Bharucha, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Saif Ali Khan, Raveena Tandon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Aamir, Vicky, Katrina, Kareena & others snapped in Mumbai

On Thursday, Arjun Kapoor and the makers of India's Most Wanted arranged special screening for Bollywood celebrities. Stars like Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kartik Aaryan and others were snapped at the screening of Arjun Kapoor starrer. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Ranveer, Malaika, Anushka & others watch Arjun's India's Most Wanted

On Tuesday, Arjun Kapoor organised a special screening of his next, India's Most Wanted in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ashutosh Gowariker, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tahir Raj Bhasin and others attended the screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

India's Most Wanted screening: Kriti, Tara & others watch Arjun's film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Madan, Sanya Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and others were clicked in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Salman-Katrina, Saif-Kareena and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Kartik, Ananya, Hrithik, Tara and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and others snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Salman-Katrina, Kareena-Taimur and others spotted in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham