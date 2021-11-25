Thursday, Nov 25, 2021 | Last Update : 02:11 PM IST

  India   Politics  25 Nov 2021  Big blow to Congress as 12 MLAs in Meghalaya to join TMC
India, Politics

Big blow to Congress as 12 MLAs in Meghalaya to join TMC

PTI
Published : Nov 25, 2021, 10:07 am IST
Updated : Nov 25, 2021, 10:07 am IST

The breakaway group has submitted a list of MLAs crossing over to the TMC to state Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh

In 2012, the Meghalaya Pradesh Trinamool Congress was formally launched with an intention to contest 35 of the state's 60 seats. (Representational image: PTI)
 In 2012, the Meghalaya Pradesh Trinamool Congress was formally launched with an intention to contest 35 of the state's 60 seats. (Representational image: PTI)

Shillong/New Delhi: In a massive jolt to the opposition Congress in Meghalaya, 12 of its 17 MLAs led by former chief minister Mukul Sangma will join Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress on Thursday, said one of the defecting lawmakers H M Shangpliang.

"Twelve MLAs of the Congress out of 17 in Meghalaya have decided to join the TMC. We will formally join the TMC under the leadership of former CM Mukul Sangma," Shangpliang, the MLA from Mawsynram in East Khasi Hills district told PTI late Wednesday night.

 

The Congress MLAs will join the TMC at an event at 1 PM, he said.

The breakaway group has submitted a list of MLAs crossing over to the TMC to state Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh and informed him about their decision, an official said in Shillong.

The development is a major boost for West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, who has been trying to expand her party's footprint beyond her native state.

The move came a day after three-term Congress MP from Bihar Kirti Azad, former JD(U) general secretary Pawan Varma and Haryana politician Ashok Tanwar joined her party.

The TMC is trying to enter Tripura's political arena in a big way by contesting a bitterly fought municipal election in the neighbouring state. It will also contest the assembly elections in Goa with the intention of pitching Banerjee firmly as the foremost anti-BJP opposition voice.

 

A Trinamool Congress leader said in New Delhi on Wednesday night that 12 of the 18 Congress MLAs in Meghalaya, including Sangma, have joined the party.

Sangma, the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, was reportedly unhappy with the Congress's top leadership. Sources also said Sangma was peeved at the the appointment of Vincent H Pala without consulting him and the two did not get along well. Banerjee, who is in the national capital, on being asked about her plans to call on Sonia Gandhi had said on Tuesday it is not mandatory to meet the Congress president every time she visits New Delhi.

The TMC leader, who was speaking on condition of anonymity, said with 12 Congress MLAs joining his party, the Trinamool Congress has become the principal opposition party in the state. "Twelve of the 18 Congress MLAs in Meghalaya join Trinamool. Principal Opposition In Meghalaya is now Trinamool. Another huge setback for Congress," he said.

 

Elections will be due in Meghalaya in 2023.

In 2012, the Meghalaya Pradesh Trinamool Congress was formally launched with an intention to contest 35 of the state's 60 seats.

As the anti-defection law permits merger of two third members of a legislature group with another party, the 12 Congress lawmakers will not attract disqualification. 

Tags: congress mlas, meghalaya polls, tmc
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The replacement fertility level is usually fixed at 2.1, since it is the average number of children per woman that is needed to keep a balance between the number of births and deaths in a country to maintain the population. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)

India's population has started to decline, fertility rate below replacement level

The complaints claimed that Ranaut, in her story, labelled the Sikh community 'Khalistani terrorists'. (Photo: PTI/File)

Delhi Assembly's committee summons Kangana Ranaut over social media posts

The agency, however, did not reveal the exact case under which its sleuths conducted raids citing investigation reasons. (Representational image: PTI)

NIA raids multiple locations in J-K in terrorism conspiracy case

Pawar asserted that the Central government took the decision to repeal three farm laws in the backdrop of upcoming elections. (Photo: PTI/File)

Centre repealed farm laws in view of upcoming polls, says Sharad Pawar

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

2

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

3

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

4

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

5

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham