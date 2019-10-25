Friday, Oct 25, 2019 | Last Update : 09:11 AM IST

BJP to do 'jugaad' with independents, others to form govt in Haryana: Kamal Nath

ANI
The BJP needs the support of six MLAs to cross the half-way mark to retain power in the state.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday said that as the BJP has been rejected by the people, they will now do 'jugaad' with other parties and independents to form the government. (Photo: File)
Bhopal: Commenting on the results of the assembly polls in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday said that as the BJP has been rejected by the people, they will now do 'jugaad' with other parties and independents to form the government.

"In Haryana, the BJP did not get a majority. BJP leaders should accept that they have been rejected by people. Now, they will do 'jugaad' with other parties and independents. They will form the government, but people will not forget it," said Kamal while addressing a presser here.

The BJP won 40 seats in Haryana Assembly polls, the result of which was declared on Thursday, as compared to the 47 seats that the party had bagged in the last Assembly polls.

Congress logged victory on 31 seats, while JJP got 10 seats. INLD, which had won 19 seats in 2014 polls, could get just one seat, while others managed to grab eight seats.

