Wednesday, Sep 25, 2019 | Last Update : 05:28 PM IST

India, Politics

‘Maharashtra won't bow before Delhi’: Sharad Pawar on ED's bank scam charges

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Sep 25, 2019, 4:49 pm IST
Updated : Sep 25, 2019, 4:52 pm IST

‘I have no problem if I have to go to jail. I'll be pleased as I've never had this experience,’ said earlier on Wednesday.

At an election rally last week, Pawar had taken a swipe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who had targeted him at a rally and questioned what he had done for Maharashtra. (Photo: ANI)
 At an election rally last week, Pawar had taken a swipe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who had targeted him at a rally and questioned what he had done for Maharashtra. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, who was recently named in a money laundering case, said he would appear before the investigating authorities before he gets busy with the coming state elections. "They should not think I'm not available," he told reporters today, after announcing that he would go to the office of the Enforcement Directorate on Friday, reported NDTV.

Pawar declared that, ‘Like Shivaji, Maharashtra will not bow before Delhi.’

Earlier on Wednesday, Pawar had also said, "I have no problem if I have to go to jail. I'll be pleased as I've never had this experience. If someone plans to send me to jail, I welcome it".

Pawar raised the question about the timing of the case, given the assembly election in the state is less than a month away. "I would have been surprised had such action not been taken against me after the kind of response I receive during my visits to various districts of the state," said the leader, who, in alliance with the Congress, is taking on the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena alliance.

At an election rally last week, Pawar had taken a swipe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who had targeted him at a rally and questioned what he had done for Maharashtra.

"One leader from their party (BJP) questioned what Sharad Pawar has done. I would like to say one thing, Sharad Pawar has never been to jail for whatever good or bad things he did. Those who were in jail for months are asking what I have done," Mr Pawar retorted, apparently referring to a case against Mr Shah, in which he was discharged.

Though the Nationalist Congress Party chief has been named in a complaint regarding a Rs. 25,000-crore scam involving the sanction of loans by the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank, he is not listed as an accused in the case. His nephew Ajit Pawar has also been named.

While a large number of NCP leaders are allegedly involved in the running of the bank, Pawar is not one of them. Earlier, he had "thanked" the Enforcement Directorate for naming him in connection with a bank he is not related to in any way.

The case involves alleged violation of banking laws and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines while disbursing loans to the state's sugar factories and spinning mills. Many of those who sanctioned the loans were allegedly linked to the owners of the mill owners.

After an order from the Delhi High Court, a case was filed last month by the Maharashtra Police. Later, the Enforcement Directorate started an investigation into possible money-laundering.

Tags: sharad pawar, ncp, ed, maharashtra assembly polls 2019, jail
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

The matter will be heard again by the bench on Thursday, a lawyer present during the proceedings said. (Photo: File)

Saradha chit fund: In-camera proceedings in HC for Rajeev Kumar's pre-arrest bail plea

Chandrasekhar Sahu slapped Sangram Sahu, former Gajapati District Youth Congress president, who had attended the meeting to join the ruling BJD. (Photo: video screengrab)

Watch: Senior BJD MP slap young party worker on stage at party meet

The body was tied from neck and was dragged for 15 kilometers near Mandi area of Hapur district. (Photo: Representational)

UP man dragged by bike and killed, motive unclear

'India is being respected in a way which was rare in the past,' Jitendra Singh said. (Photo: File)

Don't consider yourself Indian, if not proud of Trump calling Modi India's father: Singh

MOST POPULAR

1

Beijing opens glitzy starfish-shaped ahead of China's 70th anniversary

2

Apple accidently reveals unknown iPhone 11 feature

3

PM Modi gifts framed photograph from 'Howdy, Modi' event to Donald Trump

4

PM Modi like Elvis, can call him 'father of India', says Donald Trump

5

15 hidden iOS 13 tips and tricks everyone should know

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Vaani Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput and others were spotted in Mumbai in their respective stylish appearance. So let's get starstruck with these pics. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Starstruck: Hrithik, Priyanka, Tiger, Vaani & others step out in style

Salman Khan's much-awaited show, Bigg Boss 13 is all set to premiere on September 29, 2019. On Monday, the actor along with Ameesha Patel and other stars launch Bigg Boss 13 at Mumbai Metro yard in Andheri. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bigg Boss 13: Salman, Ameesha make launch event memorable; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Vicky Kaushal, Tanushree Dutta, Emraan Hashmi, Genelia Deshmukh and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Hrithik, Priyanka, Tanushree and others spotted in Mumbai

The 20th edition of International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) has finally taken place on Wednesday night. The biggest award night of Bollywood was attended by many celebs like Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Vicky Kaushal, Malavika Mohanan, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA 2019: Salman, Alia, Ranveer-Deepika & others dazzle on green carpet

On Monday, Bollywood stars like Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Radhika Apte, Radhika Madan, Arjun Rampal and others dazzled on the green carpet of pre-IIFA event, IIFA Rocks in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA Rocks: Vicky, Katrina, Radhika & others dazzle on green carpet

Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen is right now madly in love with handsome hunk and model Rohman Shawl. The 43-year-old actor has been dating 28-year-old Rohman for a quite a long time. The duo has always been sharing their cosy yet romantic pictures on Instagram and giving relationship goals. (Photos: Instagram)

Sushmita Sen & beau Rohman Shawl's cosy pics set out relationship goals

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham