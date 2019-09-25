Wednesday, Sep 25, 2019 | Last Update : 07:10 PM IST

Delhi court rejects bail plea by Cong leader Shivakumar in money laundering case

ANI
Published : Sep 25, 2019, 6:48 pm IST
Updated : Sep 25, 2019, 6:48 pm IST

Case was based on charge sheet filed by I-T Dept last year before on charges of alleged tax evasion, 'hawala' transactions worth crores.

Shivakumar and his alleged associate S K Sharma were accused of transporting huge amount of unaccounted cash on a regular basis through ‘hawala’ channel with the help of three other accused. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: The bail application of Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar has been dismissed by Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court. Shivakumar is currently lodged in Tihar Jail under judicial custody of the Enforcement Directorate over a money laundering case.

Special Ajay Kumar Kuhar refused to grant the bail application make by Shivakumar. The ED had in September last year registered the money laundering case against Shivakumar, Haumanthaiah, an employee at the Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi, and others.

The case was based on a charge sheet filed by the Income Tax Department against them last year before a special court in Bengaluru on charges of alleged tax evasion and 'hawala' transactions worth crores.

Shivakumar and his alleged associate S K Sharma were accused of transporting huge amount of unaccounted cash on a regular basis through ‘hawala’ channel with the help of three other accused.

The sitting MLA from Kanakapura assembly seat is in ED custody since his arrest on September 3.

