Wednesday, Sep 25, 2019 | Last Update : 03:42 PM IST

India, Politics

Chouhan tells farmers to skip power bills; Cong asks, ‘what about you?’

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 25, 2019, 3:17 pm IST
Updated : Sep 25, 2019, 3:23 pm IST

Power body sent him notice to pay up the Rs 1.2 lakh bill or face legal action.

Chouhan's close associate said that the outstanding amount was paid on Monday immediately after the former CM received the notice. (Photo: File)
 Chouhan's close associate said that the outstanding amount was paid on Monday immediately after the former CM received the notice. (Photo: File)

Bhopal: Former BJP chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Monday cleared an outstanding electricity bill for a Vidisha house – where he was once a tenant -- after being taunted by the ruling Congress party for abusing power.

Congress MLA Vidisha Shashank Bhargava said: “Bhargava said, “The former CM has been living in the house for the past 25 years. He misused his position when he was chief minister and had uninterrupted power supply to the premises without paying the bills since 2013. If a consumer doesn’t pay his bill the power distribution company immediately issues a notice to him and disconnects the power supply on non-payment of the bill. But in this case the authorities shut their eyes for years. Hence, action should be taken against power distribution company authorities too.”

Bhargava was retorting to Chouhan’s comments at a farmers’ rally on Sunday where he had asked them to chase away bill collectors with brooms. He was protesting the delay in payment of relief money for crop loss due to the floods and accused the government of inflating power bills to recover dues.

Chouhan was on a visit to flood affected Neemuch and Mandsaur districts where he made these comments.

The electricity connection of his Vidisha house is the name of one Leela Bai. Congress MLA Bhargava showed the notice issued by the Central Zone Power Distribution Company Ltd to Leela Bai on September 13, asking her to pay the outstanding amount of Rs 122,833 lakh or face legal action.

Education Minister Jeetu Patwari on Tuesday said Chouhan should be ashamed for disgracing the office of the chief minister, India Today reported.

Chouhan's close associate told Hindustan Times that the outstanding amount was paid on Monday immediately after the former CM received the notice.

“The agreement of the house as a tenant is certainly in the name of the former CM but he has not been staying there for the past 14 years. Instead, he allowed certain local BJP leaders to use the premises as their office. It was these leaders’ fault that they didn’t clear the bills. When it came to the notice of the former CM he took these BJP leaders to task and immediately cleared the bills,” the associate said.

State BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal said, “It is known to all that the former CM lived in the CM house at Bhopal from 2005 to 2018. He hardly needed this house at Vidisha to use it as his office. When he came to know about the power bills he immediately cleared it. There was hardly any misuse of power on his part. Congress is unnecessarily making it an issue.”

Tags: shivraj singh chauhan, shashank bhargava, farmers
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh

Latest From India

According to IANS report, a complaint in this regard has been received from Mayank Mehta, younger brother of the accused, an eye witness of the incident. (Representational Image)

Gurgaon man stabs parents for giving 'less importance' to him

Charges have been framed against Sengar and co-accused Shashi Singh in the case. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Unnao rape survivor discharged from AIIMS

The meeting was attended by the officials of PWD, Kochi Corporation, Greater Cochin Development Authority and District Police. (Representational Image)

Fix roads or pay from salary: Kerala officials get stern warning from District Collector

Chinmayanand was a minister of state for home in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led BJP government. He has been a BJP MP for three terms. (Photo: PTI)

'Chinmayanand not anymore a member of BJP': party spokesperson

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple accidently reveals unknown iPhone 11 feature

2

PM Modi gifts framed photograph from 'Howdy, Modi' event to Donald Trump

3

PM Modi like Elvis, can call him 'father of India', says Donald Trump

4

15 hidden iOS 13 tips and tricks everyone should know

5

Tharoor finally manages to find 'authentic' pic of Nehru's US visit

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Vaani Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput and others were spotted in Mumbai in their respective stylish appearance. So let's get starstruck with these pics. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Starstruck: Hrithik, Priyanka, Tiger, Vaani & others step out in style

Salman Khan's much-awaited show, Bigg Boss 13 is all set to premiere on September 29, 2019. On Monday, the actor along with Ameesha Patel and other stars launch Bigg Boss 13 at Mumbai Metro yard in Andheri. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bigg Boss 13: Salman, Ameesha make launch event memorable; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Vicky Kaushal, Tanushree Dutta, Emraan Hashmi, Genelia Deshmukh and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Hrithik, Priyanka, Tanushree and others spotted in Mumbai

The 20th edition of International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) has finally taken place on Wednesday night. The biggest award night of Bollywood was attended by many celebs like Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Vicky Kaushal, Malavika Mohanan, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA 2019: Salman, Alia, Ranveer-Deepika & others dazzle on green carpet

On Monday, Bollywood stars like Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Radhika Apte, Radhika Madan, Arjun Rampal and others dazzled on the green carpet of pre-IIFA event, IIFA Rocks in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA Rocks: Vicky, Katrina, Radhika & others dazzle on green carpet

Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen is right now madly in love with handsome hunk and model Rohman Shawl. The 43-year-old actor has been dating 28-year-old Rohman for a quite a long time. The duo has always been sharing their cosy yet romantic pictures on Instagram and giving relationship goals. (Photos: Instagram)

Sushmita Sen & beau Rohman Shawl's cosy pics set out relationship goals

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham