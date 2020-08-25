Tuesday, Aug 25, 2020 | Last Update : 12:48 PM IST

154th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

3,170,942

6,061

Recovered

2,504,047

1,946

Deaths

58,570

24

Maharashtra69339850249022465 Tamil Nadu3853523254566614 Andhra Pradesh3617122688283368 Jammu and Kashmir33007525205624 Karnataka2836651976254810 Uttar Pradesh1923821401072987 Delhi1625271465884313 West Bengal1418371112922851 Bihar123383101362627 Telangana10867084163770 Assam9262073091252 Gujarat87846703502908 Odisha8423156925481 Rajasthan7265056794973 Kerala5950438853235 Haryana5546045405613 Madhya Pradesh54421412311246 Punjab43284283571129 Jharkhand3111821025335 Chhatisgarh2205413424206 Uttarakhand1552910912207 Goa1413810909148 Puducherry108596942164 Tripura8917634173 Manipur5362371322 Himachal Pradesh3714358428 Nagaland371423968 Arunachal Pradesh331224275 Chandigarh3035164637 Meghalaya19767898 Sikkim14469343 Mizoram9534610
  India   Politics  25 Aug 2020  Military options only if diplomatic talks with China fail: Bipin Rawat
India, Politics

Military options only if diplomatic talks with China fail: Bipin Rawat

THE ASIAN AGE. | PAWAN BALI
Published : Aug 25, 2020, 8:49 am IST
Updated : Aug 25, 2020, 8:49 am IST

The military stand-off between India and China is now nearing four months with no prospect of a resolution in near future

General Bipin Rawat (ANI photo)
 General Bipin Rawat (ANI photo)

New Delhi: In a strong message, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on Monday said that India has "military options" to deal with the Chinese transgressions in Eastern Ladakh if talks between both the countries at the military and diplomatic level don't yield any results.

"The military option to deal with transgressions by the Chinese Army in Ladakh are on but it will be exercised only if talks at the military and the diplomatic level fail," Gen Rawat was quoted by a news agency. However, he  refused to discuss in detail the military options that India could exercise to push back the transgressions by the Chinese Army in Ladakh sector, said the news agency report.

 

The military stand-off between India and China is now nearing four months with no prospect of a resolution in near future.

The talks between the two sides have been going on for the last three months including five Lieutenant General-level talks but have failed to yield any results, so far.

In fact it seems that China has only used this period of negotiations with India to further consolidate its position in areas where it has violated the line of actual control. This makes an option of using military against China now more difficult than when these violations were first detected in May.

There are some reports which suggest that China has stated laying down optical fiber in Pangong Tso to consolidate its position.

 

Indian and Chinese troops are engaged in a stand-off in Pangong Tso, Gogra Post, and Depsang-DBO sectors in Ladakh.

Tags: army chief bipin rawat, ladakh standoff
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The spot of the building collapse. (ANI)

Raigad building collapse: Two killed, 18 feared trapped under the debris

Congress leader Kamal Nath. (File: PTI)

Ex-MP CM Kamal Nath backs Sonia Gandhi to remain as Congress chief

Rahul Gandhi (PTI file photo)

Dissent growing for over a year, Congress ignored it

Some reports earlier in the day claimed that the actress and her father Indrajit have been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation

Rhea Chakraborty not yet summoned by CBI: Lawyer Satish Maneshinde

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham