Ex-MP CM Kamal Nath backs Sonia Gandhi to remain as Congress chief

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Aug 25, 2020, 10:44 am IST
Updated : Aug 25, 2020, 10:44 am IST

The septuagenarian leader currently holds dual posts of president of Madhya Pradesh Congress and leader of Congress Legislature Party

Congress leader Kamal Nath. (File: PTI)
 Congress leader Kamal Nath. (File: PTI)

Bhopal: Amid ongoing churning in Congress over leadership issue, former chief minister Kamal Nath on Monday threw his weight behind party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi unequivocally to continue in the post.

Nath, without the slightest hesitation, said Gandhi should continue to lead the party, while fielding a question by reporters on the issue.

 

“I have already made it clear that Ms Gandhi should head the party”, he said.

The Congress veteran, whose proximity to the Nehru-Gandhi family being a ‘buddy’ of late Sanjay Gandhi is well known in Delhi political circle, ran a series of tweets a little past midnight on Sunday, to express his unambiguous support to Gandhi to lead the party at this juncture.

“It is nonsense to question Gandhi’s leadership and suggest for alternative to her (to head the party). I appeal to her to continue to lead the party to strengthen it”, a twitter post by him said.

“We should not forget that Gandhi led the party to victory in 2004 Lok Sabha elections and ensured former prime minister late Atal Behari Vajpayee to retire (from politics) despite all kinds of rumours spread against her”, another twitter post by him said.

 

Nath said he was fortunate to get a chance to work with Indira Gandhi ji, Sanjay Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in his four-decade-long political career.

The septuagenarian leader currently holds dual posts of president of Madhya Pradesh Congress and leader of Congress Legislature Party in the state.

Another Congress veteran Digvijay Singh said either ‘Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi’ must lead the party at the crucial juncture and dismissed the suggestion to give leadership of the party to a leader outside non- Nehru-Gandhi family holding that ‘A Congress without (leadership of) Nehru-Gandhi family cannot be imagined’.

 

Tags: kamal nath, madhya pradesh congress, digvijaya singh, sonia gandhi
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

