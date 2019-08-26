Sunday, Aug 25, 2019 | Last Update : 10:14 PM IST

J&K Governor should be made state BJP president: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

His comments came a day after a delegation of opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi was stopped at Srinagar airport.

New Delhi: Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday said that Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik's statements are like those given by the BJP leaders and he should be made the leader of BJP in J&K.

"Jammu and Kashmir Governor should be made the president of the state BJP unit. His comments and statements are like those of BJP leaders. The way he talks doesn't uphold the integrity of the constitutional office of Governor," said Chowdhury.

"Schools and colleges are closed in Jammu and Kashmir. People are not allowed to speak. Those who want to visit there are not being allowed to go to Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

His comments came a day after a delegation of opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi was stopped at Srinagar airport by the authorities and were sent back to Delhi.

Opposition leaders, who had flown to take stock of the ground situation in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, alleged that they were detained at the airport in Srinagar in an 'unconstitutional' and 'undemocratic' manner.

Talking to media persons here after they were sent back by the administration of Jammu and Kashmir, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury had said they have written to District Magistrate of Budgam stating that their detention at Srinagar airport was 'undemocratic and unconstitutional.'

A delegation of opposition leaders including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was on Saturday not allowed to go out of Srinagar airport and was sent back to Delhi. The delegation comprising leaders of opposition parties like Congress, CPI, DMK, RJD, TMC, NCP, and JDS had gone to assess the ground realities days after the Centre abrogated Article 370.

Senior leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad Congress, Anand Sharma, Sitaram Yechury, Sharad Yadav, Manoj Jha, Majeed Memon, Tiruchi Shiva, and D Raja were the part of the delegation which left from Delhi for Srinagar earlier in the day.

Before leaving from Delhi airport, the leaders had insisted that they were only going to assess the ground realities and not for creating any disturbance.

