Sunday, Aug 25, 2019 | Last Update : 02:22 PM IST

India, Politics

Chandrababu Naidu condoles Arun Jaitley's demise, calls it a personal loss

ANI
Published : Aug 25, 2019, 1:53 pm IST
Updated : Aug 25, 2019, 1:53 pm IST

‘He was a great intellectual and a good statesman. He brought a lot of reforms as Finance Minister,’ Naidu said.

'A four-time member of Rajya Sabha, he became a Cabinet minister in the government of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2000. He was Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha from June 2009 to 2014. (Photo; ANI)
 'A four-time member of Rajya Sabha, he became a Cabinet minister in the government of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2000. He was Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha from June 2009 to 2014. (Photo; ANI)

New Delhi: Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday expressed condolences on former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's demise.

"It is a personal loss and also a loss to the country. He was a great intellectual and a good statesman. He brought a lot of reforms as Finance Minister," Naidu said.

"I knew him for two and a half decades. He helped Andhra Pradesh a lot. During Vajpayee's time also we worked together, so I had a long association with him. He was a very good parliamentarian," he added.

Naidu had earlier tweeted on Saturday: "Devastated to learn about the passing away of Arun Jaitley Ji. Truly cherish the many years of friendship shared with a humble leader who was also a great statesman. My deepest condolences to his family."

Jaitley passed away in New Delhi at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He was 66.

A four-time member of Rajya Sabha, he became a Cabinet minister in the government of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2000. He was Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha from June 2009 to 2014.

Jaitley was Finance and Corporate Affairs minister in the first term of Modi government and also held portfolios of Defence and Information and Broadcasting.

Tags: andhra pradesh, chandrababu naidu, arun jaitley, demise
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Photo: Representational image

Wanted Naxalite surrendered before Chhattisgarh police

Under the scorching sun, thousands joined in a popular song with the lyrics 'the world does not listen to the woes of Rohingya'. (Photo: AFP)

200,000 Rohingya rally to mark 'Genocide Day' in Bangladesh camps

How did Bear Grylls converse with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the special episode of 'Man Vs Wild' when the famed adventurer and survivalist does not understand Hindi? -- This was the question several people have been pondering about after watching the show. (Photo: File)

PM Modi says, 'In 'Man Vs Wild' technology helped Bear Grylls understand Hindi'

'The combined team of Thoubal District Police was assisted by local youth clubs and women welfare association in the seizure of the contraband item,' SP Dr S Ibomcha Singh said in a press conference. (Photo: ANI)

Manipur: Drug racket busted; contraband worth Rs 400 crore seized, 4 held

MOST POPULAR

1

Countries with healthiest packaged food still face problem of obesity

2

Uttar Pradesh: To spread message of equality, Rampur DM cleans drains

3

Steve Jobs may be rolling in his grave regarding Apple’s current scenario

4

PM Modi launches RuPay card in UAE

5

German Army seeks out gamers in hunt for computer-savvy soldiers

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Athiya Shetty was the showstopper for Abraham and Thakore's collection at Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: File)

Winter/Resort 2019 Collection at Lakme Fashion Week

Katrina Kaif was the showstopper for Manish Malhotra's ramp collection. She wore a magnificent black lehenga with Manish Malhotra's signature blouse. (Photo: File)

Best of Indian Bridal Couture at Lakme Fashion Week

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham