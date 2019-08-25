Sunday, Aug 25, 2019 | Last Update : 09:11 AM IST

India, Politics

Arun Jaitley to be cremated at Nigambodh Ghat today

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 25, 2019, 8:52 am IST
Updated : Aug 25, 2019, 8:59 am IST

Hundreds of leaders from across political spectrum visited his south Delhi home last evening to pay their last respects.

The former finance minister and veteran BJP leader, who took his breath on Saturday afternoon at New Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) would be cremated with the state honours later in the day. (Photo: File)
 The former finance minister and veteran BJP leader, who took his breath on Saturday afternoon at New Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) would be cremated with the state honours later in the day. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The former finance minister and veteran BJP leader, who took his breath on Saturday afternoon at New Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) would be cremated with the state honours later in the day.

His body will be kept at the BJP headquarters in Delhi on Sunday between 10:30 am and 1 pm where party workers and leaders will pay tributes.

The last rites would take place at the Nigambodh Ghat at 2:30 pm, the BJP said in a tweet.

On Saturday, the hospital finished embalming Jaitley’s mortal remains by 2.45 pm. Later, around 3.15 pm, an ambulance with the remains left for Jaitley’s residence. Within an hour of the announcement of his death, the hospital was thronged by Jaitley’s family, friends and well-wishers from not just the political fraternity but also the legal profession and other fields.

Those who visited the hospital included finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, minister of state at the Prime Minister’s Office Jitendra Singh, BJP working president JP Nadda, member of parliament Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, senior cardiologist Naresh Trehan and senior advocate Pinky Anand, among others.

Hundreds of leaders from across political spectrum visited his south Delhi home last evening to pay their last respects.

(Photo: Twitter/ @bjp4u)Amit Shah pays last respect to the BJP stalwart Arun Jaitley.(Photo: Twitter/ @bjp4u)

The crowd swelled after the world of Jaitley’s death spread. Most of them were the attendants of patients who wanted to catch a last glimpse of him. The guards had a tough time dispersing the crowd near the cardio-neuro tower.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in Bahrain on Saturday, turned emotional at an event as he remembered his "friend", Arun Jaitley. "I can't imagine that I am so far here while my friend has gone away. Some days ago, we lost our former External Affairs Minister Behen Sushma Ji. Today I have lost my friend Arun," he added.

PM Modi spoke to Jaitley's family on Saturday to express his condolences. However, Jaitley's family told the Prime Minister not to cut short his important engagements abroad, news agency ANI reported.

Jaitley was admitted to the cardiac intensive care unit (ICU) of the Cardiothoracic Neurosciences Centre at AIIMS on the morning of August 9. His condition had been critical, and he was being treated by a multi-disciplinary team of specialists from the departments of cardiology, endocrinology, pulmonology and nephrology, among others.

Jaitley was initially admitted for a check-up after he complained of uneasiness but his condition kept deteriorating, and he was put on a life-support system. However,

Jaitley has had a history of medical conditions, including diabetes and kidney failure.

The senior BJP leader's health issues became worse after he had a kidney transplant in May last year.

Jaitley held the finance and defence portfolios, and often acted as the chief troubleshooter of the government. During his tenure as finance minister, he led the enactment of a bankruptcy code and the Goods and Services Tax or GST.

Jaitley, who had been an important part in PM Modi's cabinet in the BJP government's first term, did not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha election presumably because of his ill-health.

Tags: arun jaitley, amit shah, narendra modi, cremation, last rites
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Speaking at a review meeting after visiting King George Hospital and Andhra Medical College here, he said that the health sector was the top priority for the state government. (Photo: Twitter/ @IPR_AP)

Andhra govt committed to ensure quality healthcare to people: Dy CM Srinivas

The radio address can be heard live on All India Radio, DD National, DD News and DD Bharti. (Photo: ANI)

PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' to air today at 11 am

Police at a check-post at Christianpettai near Vellore close to the AP border examining the boot of a car late Saturday night. (Photo: K. Senthil Nathan)

5 detained after terror warning in Tamil Nadu, Kerala

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia

Minister’s view on Scindia’s new post causes flutter

MOST POPULAR

1

Countries with healthiest packaged food still face problem of obesity

2

Uttar Pradesh: To spread message of equality, Rampur DM cleans drains

3

Steve Jobs may be rolling in his grave regarding Apple’s current scenario

4

PM Modi launches RuPay card in UAE

5

German Army seeks out gamers in hunt for computer-savvy soldiers

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham