Droupadi Murmu sworn-in as President

PTI
Published : Jul 25, 2022, 11:57 am IST
Updated : Jul 25, 2022, 11:57 am IST

She earlier reached the Rashtrapati Bhavan, her home and office for the next five years, on Monday morning

Murmu, who is now the second woman President of the country, to hold the highest Constitutional post and the first President to be born in independent India, was administered the oath of office by CJI NV Ramana. — PTI
 Murmu, who is now the second woman President of the country, to hold the highest Constitutional post and the first President to be born in independent India, was administered the oath of office by CJI NV Ramana.

New Delhi: Droupadi Murmu on Monday scripted history as she became the first-ever tribal woman to hold the President's post.

Murmu, who is now the second woman President of the country, to hold the highest Constitutional post and the first President to be born in independent India, was administered the oath of office by CJI NV Ramana.

She earlier reached the Rashtrapati Bhavan, her home and office for the next five years, on Monday morning where she was welcomed by outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind.

Murmu will leave for Parliament House shortly, where she will be administered oath as the 15th President of India by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana at the historic Central Hall.

Murmu was welcomed by the Kovinds who offered her a bouquet.

President Kovind then escorted her to the Presidential study for a brief meeting.

Earlier this morning, Murmu paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, father of the nation, at Raj Ghat.

