JD(U) walks out of LS after opposing Triple Talaq Bill

JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh said instead of imposing such a law, the government should spread awareness among that particular community.

‘Nobody wants to see a husband and wife getting separated but if such a situation occurs, a couple takes the decision after due consent and trust. You cannot take decisions on their behalf by imposing such a law,’ JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh added. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: BJP ally Janata Dal (United) on Thursday opposed the Triple Talaq Bill and walked out of the Lok Sabha saying it will create distrust among a particular community.

"We do not support this bill as our party believes that if this bill is passed, it will create distrust among a particular community." party member Rajiv Ranjan Singh said during the debate on the Triple Talaq Bill.

"Nobody wants to see a husband and wife getting separated but if such a situation occurs, a couple takes the decision after due consent and trust. You cannot take decisions on their behalf by imposing such a law." Singh added.

He said instead of imposing such a law, the government should spread awareness among that particular community. The government should think of some other solution.

The Triple Talaq Bill was taken up for consideration and passage in the Lok Sabha on Thursday with Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad urging the House to pass it unanimously as it was a matter of "justice, respect and dignity of women" and not of politics and religion.

Prasad said that twenty Muslim countries had laws to regulate instant triple talaq and why should a secular country like India not have it.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019, seeks to replace an ordinance promulgated earlier.

