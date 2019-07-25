Thursday, Jul 25, 2019 | Last Update : 09:35 PM IST

India, Politics

Independent K'taka MLA R Shankar, 2 others disqualified by Speaker

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 25, 2019, 8:19 pm IST
Updated : Jul 25, 2019, 9:10 pm IST

Karnataka rebel MLA R Shankar disqualified by Speaker 2 days after fall of Kumaraswamy government.

More details awaited. (Photo: File)
 More details awaited. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Karnataka Assembly speaker K R Ramesh Kumar on Thursday disqualified Independent MLA R Shankar two days after the fall of the H D Kumaraswamy government in the state.

Ramesh L Jarkiholi and Mahesh Kumathalli of the rebel Congress MLAs have also been disqualified under anti defection law of the 10th schedule.

Explaining the reasons the circumstances that formed the basis for his decision, Speaker said, "R Shankar, who had been elected to the Karnataka Assembly on a KPJP ticket, had requested that his party be merged with the Congress on June 14, 2019. Congress legislative party chief Siddaramaiah on the same day confirmed KPJP’s merger in a letter the Speaker. The Speaker suggested that the merger was complete on June 25, when he issued a written direction to considered R Shankar a Congress MLA and allot him a seat with the Congress MLAs."

Speaker said that independent MLA R Shankar came under the purview of the anti-defection law after he wrote to the governor pledging his unequivocal support to the BJP.

Speaker sent MLA Shankar a notice on July 17, a day after receiving a complaint against Shankar switching loyalties from Siddaramaiah. In response to the notice that obligated him to respond by July 23, Shankar sought four weeks time from the Speaker.

Karnataka Speaker was speaking to the press about the pending resignations from 15 MLAs and pleas from political parties to disqualify 17 MLAs.

Tags: kumaraswamy, k'taka crisis, r shankar, k r ramesh kumar
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Latest From India

He was an MP from Guna between 2002 and 2019, and the bungalow had been allotted to him after he succeeded his father Madhavrao Scindia. (Photo: File)

Govt rejects Scindia's request to retain official bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: ANI)

Andhra assembly passes bill bestowing privileges to tenant farmers

Kulbhushan Jadhav (Photo: File)

Grant full consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav at the earliest: India to Pakistan

Superintindent of Police Kanpur (South) Ravina Tyagi. (Photo: ANI)

Kanpur: Cop suspended for misbehaving with woman complainant

MOST POPULAR

1

Women urged not to put ice lollies into their vaginas to cool off amidst heatwave

2

Dr Rawat, first officer invited to Congress of Psychology in Prague in 2020

3

Rapper A$AP Rocky has been charged with assault over a fight in Sweden

4

Pakistan to send its first astronaut to space in 2022: Minister

5

Records tumble in Belgium, Germany, Netherlands: Europe heatwave

more

Editors' Picks

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

more

ALSO FROMLife

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Beckoning cat figurines are on display at Gotokuji Temple in Tokyo. (Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong)

Countless cats beckon visitors at a temple in a quiet Tokyo neighbourhood

The two new-born cubs were born on May 10 in the Dvur Kralove safari park. (Photo: AP/Petr David Josek)

New-born lion cub photos that will melt your heart

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham