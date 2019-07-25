Thursday, Jul 25, 2019 | Last Update : 04:37 PM IST

India, Politics

Government secures RTI bill in Rajya Sabha; gets support of BJD, TRS, YSRCP

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 25, 2019, 3:09 pm IST
Updated : Jul 25, 2019, 3:09 pm IST

The government has garnered the support of 129 members to get the bill passed in the Upper House.

The Congress is aware that with the support of the BJP and the TRS, the government has numbers to push the bill. (Photo: File)
 The Congress is aware that with the support of the BJP and the TRS, the government has numbers to push the bill. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The government has managed to get the fence-sitters along to facilitate the passage of Right to Information (RTI) bill in Rajya Sabha despite the objections raised by the opposition.

The government has the support of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Telangana Rashtra Samiti.

"We will question the government about our concerns and if we get a satisfactory response, we will think about it," NDTV quoted BJP’s Prasanna Acharya.

The TRS has changed its stand after Home Minister Amit Shah reportedly spoke to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Another support is expected from Mehbooba Mufti-led People’s Democratic Party. Though Mufti is a bitter critique of the BJP, two of PDP MPs have rendered their support to the bill.

Congress is aware that with the support of the BJP and the TRS, the government has numbers to push the bill.

Five legislators have retired on Wednesday which states that the BJP and its allies are short of a majority by six votes.

The government needs the support of 118 members to get the bill passed in the Upper House. The government has garnered 129 votes so far.

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi had raised strong objections to the proposed changes in the RTI law.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi said the centre was "hell-bent on completely subverting the historic RTI Act" and the law, "prepared after wide-spread consultations and passed unanimously by parliament, now stands on brink of extinction."

Earlier, the Congress and other opposition parties had decided that seven out of 16 pending bills be sent to a Joint Select Committee.

The RTI amendment will allow the government to decide the tenure, salary, allowances and other terms of service of the Information Commissioners at the centre and states.

The opposition has argued that if the government is vested with this authority, the officials would lose their independence.

The opposition said that even honest officials will stop disclosing sensitive information if their job and salaries are at stake.

Tags: rti, amit shah, sonia gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

As Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was reading out from news clippings grounds on which women have been given instant triple talaq, Birla asked him not to read from clippings. (Photo: File)

Speaker Om Birla asks Law Minister not to read from newspaper clippings

‘Nobody wants to see a husband and wife getting separated but if such a situation occurs, a couple takes the decision after due consent and trust. You cannot take decisions on their behalf by imposing such a law,’ JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh added. (Photo: ANI)

JD(U) walks out of LS after opposing Triple Talaq Bill

After being caught by the CISF for possessing a gun, the man was handed over to the local police. (Representational Image)

Bihar: Man arrested for gun possession at Patna airport

On June 19, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao had announced that the government has decided to construct a new Assembly and Secretariat at the old site after the Centre denied permission for construction at Bison Polo Ground. (Photo: ANI)

TDP holds 'Chalo Secretariat' protest against Assembly, Secretariat demolition

MOST POPULAR

1

Drashti Dhami and husband Neeraj Khemka begin Spain vacay with passionate kiss; see

2

Telangana: Drums, songs, dance for donkey’s wedding to please rain god

3

Mumbai man's family receives 400 calls over hoax Whatsapp message of his demise

4

Flying Frenchman falls in sea attempting 'flyboard' channel crossing

5

Flying Frenchman attempts pioneering Channel 'flyboard' crossing

more

Editors' Picks

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham