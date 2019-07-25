Thursday, Jul 25, 2019 | Last Update : 02:53 PM IST

India, Politics

Former Finance Secretary S C Garg seeks voluntary retirement after abrupt transfer

ANI
Published : Jul 25, 2019, 2:37 pm IST
Updated : Jul 25, 2019, 2:37 pm IST

The rejig came less than three weeks after the Union Budget was presented in the Lok Sabha and a day after it was passed by Parliament.

A day after being transferred to the Ministry of Power in a bureaucratic reshuffle, former Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg is reported to have sought voluntary retirement from government service. (Photo: ANI)
 A day after being transferred to the Ministry of Power in a bureaucratic reshuffle, former Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg is reported to have sought voluntary retirement from government service. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: A day after being transferred to the Ministry of Power in a bureaucratic reshuffle, former Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg is reported to have sought voluntary retirement from government service.

Sources said on Thursday that he has already applied for the voluntary retirement.

According to rules, he will have to serve a notice period up to three months or until his application for voluntary retirement is accepted.

On Wednesday, Atanu Chakraborty, a 1985-batch Gujarat-cadre Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, was named Garg's replacement.

The government reshuffled top bureaucrats across 12 ministries, departments and agencies.

The rejig came less than three weeks after the Union Budget was presented in the Lok Sabha and a day after it was passed by Parliament.

Tags: subhash chandra garg, parliament, ministry of power, finance secretary
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

‘The criminality clause provides for three-year-imprisonment and remuneration from man to the wife, how will he provide remuneration if he is in jail? A Muslim will go to jail for three years and others for one year, is this justice?’ S T Hasan asked. (Photo: ANI)

Govt shouldn't interfere in internal matter of religion: Hasan on Triple Talaq Bill

Singh, the Lok Sabha MP from Jabalpur, rushed here from Delhi on Wednesday after the BJP's central leadership took a dim view of two party MLAs - Narayan Tripathi and Sharad Kol - voting in favour of the bill moved by the Congress in the state Assembly. (Photo: File)

BJP 'united', everything under control: MP party chief after 2 MLAs back Cong govt

Born to Gujarati parents who fled to Uganda in the 1960s, Patel had held international development secretary portfolio in the former Prime Minister Theresa May government but she was forced to resign over her undisclosed meetings with Israeli officials. (Photo: ANI)

Jaishankar congratulates 'good friend' Priti Patel for appointment in UK Cabinet

In what looked like a hoax WhatsApp forward, someone took Dusagne's photograph from Facebook and attached a condolence message to it, which later went viral. (Photo: File I Representational)

Mumbai man's family receives 400 calls over hoax Whatsapp message of his demise

MOST POPULAR

1

Mumbai man's family receives 400 calls over hoax Whatsapp message of his demise

2

Flying Frenchman falls in sea attempting 'flyboard' channel crossing

3

Flying Frenchman attempts pioneering Channel 'flyboard' crossing

4

India's air passenger traffic to touch 1 billion, says Puri

5

Exclusive leak previews vivo NEX 3 with almost 90-degree curved glass

more

Editors' Picks

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham