Murmu calls up Sonia, Pawar for support

New Delhi: NDA presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu on Friday called up some key Opposition leaders, including Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, NCP's Sharad Pawar and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and sought their support for her candidature.
Sources said she called them up personally and spoke to them before filing her nomination for the July 18 presidential election.
All the three leaders expressed their best wishes to her, sources said.