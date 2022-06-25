Murmu calls up Sonia, Pawar for support

Sources said she called them up personally and spoke to them before filing her nomination for the July 18 presidential election

NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu leaves Parliament House after filing her nomination papers for presidential election, in New Delhi, Friday, June 24, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

New Delhi: NDA presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu on Friday called up some key Opposition leaders, including Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, NCP's Sharad Pawar and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and sought their support for her candidature.

Sources said she called them up personally and spoke to them before filing her nomination for the July 18 presidential election.

All the three leaders expressed their best wishes to her, sources said.