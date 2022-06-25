Saturday, Jun 25, 2022 | Last Update : 12:28 PM IST

  India   Politics  25 Jun 2022  Clueless on Maha MLAs: Assam CM
Clueless on Maha MLAs: Assam CM

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Jun 25, 2022, 1:09 am IST
Updated : Jun 25, 2022, 1:09 am IST

Sarma outrightedly rejected charges of aiding a coup against Maharashtra CM Uddhav by hosting rebel MLAs at a five-star hotel in Guwahati

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma leaves Parliament House after NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu filed her nomination papers for presidential election, in New Delhi, Friday, June 24, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that he doesn’t know if Maharashtra legislators are camping in his state Assam.

Stating that legislators from other states can come and stay in Assam, Sarma outrightedly rejected charges of aiding a coup against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray by hosting rebel MLAs at a five-star hotel in Guwahati. He reiterated he can’t stop anyone from visiting Assam. He said, “I don’t know if rebel MLAs are staying in Assam.”

 

Sarma while speaking to reporters on Thursday had said, “40 people came to Assam. This is good. We are happy if more people come. We hardly have any tourists during this time. I will meet my MLA friends if I find time today or tomorrow.”

