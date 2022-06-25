Saturday, Jun 25, 2022 | Last Update : 02:57 PM IST

  India   Politics  25 Jun 2022  BSP extends support to NDA's Prez candidate Droupadi Murmu
India, Politics

BSP extends support to NDA's Prez candidate Droupadi Murmu

PTI
Published : Jun 25, 2022, 1:04 pm IST
Updated : Jun 25, 2022, 1:04 pm IST

It was done keeping in mind our party and its movement for making a capable Adivasi woman the president of the country, said Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati (PTI)
 BSP supremo Mayawati (PTI)

Lucknow: The BSP on Saturday extended its support to the BJP-led NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, who is likely to be the first tribal leader and the second woman to occupy the post.

Murmu on Friday filed her nomination papers for the July 18 presidential election, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi handing over the set of papers to Returning Officer P C Mody.

 

"The BSP has decided to extend support to Droupadi Murmu in the coming presidential elections keeping in mind that the Adivasi samaj is an important part of the party's movement," BSP supremo Mayawati said here.

"This decision was taken not to support the BJP or NDA nor to go against the opposition UPA. It was done keeping in mind our party and its movement for making a capable and dedicated Adivasi woman the president of the country," she said.

The BSP president while criticising the opposition parties for keeping her out of consultation while deciding on the presidential candidate, stressed that her party is free to decide on the presidential election.

 

"The Bengal chief minister by unilaterally and arbitrarily inviting only selected parties to the meeting of the opposition on June 15 and then Sharad Pawar (of NCP) not calling the BSP for a similar meeting on June 21 makes their casteist intentions clear," Mayawati alleged.

Since the opposition is continuing with its "casteist" mindset against the BSP, Mayawati said her party was independent to take its own decision on the presidential elections.

"In such a situation, the efforts of opposition unity the presidential and vice-president elections are not serious and people see it only as a pretence," she said.

Former Union minister Yashwant Sinha has been declared the joint candidate by many opposition parties, including the Congress, the TMC and the NCP.

 

Mayawati said, "The BSP is neither a follower of NDA nor of UPA or their constituents. It is also not a party that is a slave to big capitalists. The BSP is fearless in making decisions in the interests of the country, especially the poor, labourers, unemployed, Dalits, Adivasis, minorities and other marginalized sections."

"If any opposition party or its government takes proper decisions in the interest of these sections then our party supports it without any hesitation, pressure or fear... no matter how much loss we have to bear because of it," she stressed.

The BSP chief also accused the "casteist" parties of demeaning her party.

"Those with casteist mentality never leave any chance to demean the BSP or its leadership. The party in power at the Centre and in the state is constantly engaged in weakening the movement of our party by adopting all possible tactics.

 

"The Congress and the BJP do not have the slightest desire to implement the Constitution in the country as it was originally intended by Bhim Rao Ambedkar," she said.

The BSP has one member in the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly and 10 MPs in the Lok Sabha from the state who are eligible to vote in the Presidential election. 

Tags: bsp chief mayawati, bahujan samaj party (bsp), 2022 presidential elections, draupadi murmu
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Latest From India

Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde with Minister of Agriculture of Maharashtra Dadaji Dagadu Bhuse and other rebel MLAs at a hotel, in Guwahati, Thursday, June 23, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Security cover of 16 rebel Sena MLAs removed by Maharashtra govt, claims Shinde

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's office in Wayanad district of Kerala was vandalised by activists of the Students Federation of India (SFI) on Friday. (Photo: Twitter)

Rahul Gandhi's office in Wayanad vandalised by SFI, CM condemns

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma leaves Parliament House after NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu filed her nomination papers for presidential election, in New Delhi, Friday, June 24, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Clueless on Maha MLAs: Assam CM

NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu leaves Parliament House after filing her nomination papers for presidential election, in New Delhi, Friday, June 24, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

Murmu calls up Sonia, Pawar for support

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham